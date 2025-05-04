GE2025: PAP returns to power after winning Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

The People's Action Party (PAP) was voted back to power again, winning 51 of 97 parliamentary seats so far.

The simple majority was secured after it won Pasir Ris-Changi GRC and Mountbatten SMC.

Returning Officer Han Kok Juan announced the first poll results at about 11.10pm on Saturday (May 3), with PAP's Melvin Yong securing the party's first elected seat by claiming Radin Mas SMC.

The ballot results for 12 SMCs including Jalan Kayu, Tampines Changkat, Jurong Central, Pioneer, Bukit Panjang and Potong Pasir as well as eight GRCs including the four-MP Marsiling-Yew Tee and five-MP Tanjong Pagar were subsequently announced, with all but Hougang SMC going to the PAP.

WP's Dennis Tan successfully retained his party's stronghold of Hougang SMC, securing one opposition seat in Parliament.

As at 12.48am on Sunday, the results for the other opposition-held wards of Aljunied and Sengkang have yet to be announced. Based on the sample counts, it is expected that WP will also retain the nine seats.

Following the announcement of Marsiling-Yew Tee's win, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong — who is representing its Limbang ward — thanked residents for their "strong mandate" and added that the team will honour the trust given to them "by working even harder for all of you".

His team won Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 73.46 per cent of votes over the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

The closely-watched ward of Jalan Kayu SMC was narrowly won by PAP's Ng Chee Meng, who received 51.47 per cent of the votes against WP's Andre Low.

If there are less than 12 elected opposition MPs in Parliament, Low could be declared as a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP).

The final results of nine constituencies including the battlegrounds of Sembawang West SMC, Punggol GRC and Tampines GRC have yet to be announced, although sample counts released earlier indicates these hotly-contested wards will fall to the PAP.

WP is contesting Jalan Kayu SMC, Punggol GRC, Tampines GRC and Tampines Changkat SMC while the Singapore Democratic Party's Chee Soon Juan is contesting Sembawang West SMC.

Based on the sample counts released earlier, candidates from the Progress Singapore Party will not be successful in being elected.

In GE2020, it had managed to send its West Coast GRC candidates Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa to Parliament as NCMPs as the 'best losers'.

211 candidates from 11 political parties are vying to be elected to the 15th Parliament. There are 2,627,026 eligible electors across the 32 contested constituencies.

In the 2020 polls, the PAP's vote share fell to 61.24 per cent from 69.9 per cent in 2015.

GE2025 is PAP's secretary-general Lawrence Wong's first as Prime Minister. Through the nine days of campaigning, he urged voters to choose his party to lead Singapore through uncertain times in the wake of tariffs imposed by US.

Meanwhile, WP said it will not form the next Government and asked citizens to vote in favour of a more balanced Parliament.

Other opposition parties similarly called for greater political diversity and promised to push for policy changes relating to hot issues including cost-of-living, housing and immigration.

