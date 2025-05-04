PAP's vote share up to 65.57%, WP to get 2 NCMP seats

The People's Action Party's (PAP) vote share in this General Election has gone up to 65.57 per cent from the 61.24 per cent the party won in in 2020.

The party received over 70 per cent of the votes in more than 10 constituencies.

Of the 97 seats, PAP won 87, giving it more than the two-thirds majority needed to pass constitutional amendments.

The Workers' Party (WP) will get both the non-constituency Member of the Parliament of Singapore (NCMP) seats on top of having 10 elected MPs.

The law requires a minimum of 12 opposition MPs in Parliament.

In Tampines GRC, WP won 47.37 per cent of the votes, while in Jalan Kayu SMC, WP's Andre Low secured 48.53 per cent of the votes.

The NCMP seats are usually offered to the opposition candidates with the highest percentage of votes among the losing parties.

The candidates must also have obtained at least 15 per cent of the total number of votes in the constituency they contested for.

NCMPs do not have specific constituents that they look after, unlike elected MPs.

But like MPs, they also have voting rights.

