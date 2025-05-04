WP wins Aljunied GRC with 59.68% of votes over PAP

Results for Aljunied GRC in GE2025

Workers' Party (WP) 59.68% People's Action Party (PAP) 40.32%

The Workers' Party (WP) has won Aljunied GRC with 59.68% of votes over the People's Action Party (PAP).

WP received 78,847 votes while PAP received 53,263 votes.

The WP's team for Aljunied GRC is led by party secretary-general Pritam Singh and consists party chair Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam and new faces Kenneth Tiong and Fadli Fawzi.

The only other change is Faisal Manap, who moved to contest Tampines GRC.

The PAP's team is led by Chan Hui Yuh — who was part of PAP's Aljunied GRC slate in GE2020 and its sole returning member — and consists Adrian Ang, Daniel Liu, Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz and Jagathishwaran Rajo.

The constituency has 144,298 registered electors.

Speaking at Serangoon Stadium on polling night after the results were released, party chief Pritam Singh said: "Thank you very much for your mandate, thank you for your support to this Workers' Party team."

Reiterating that "it was always going to be a difficult election", Singh added that getting support from voters "has been so important in achieving a more balanced Parliament".

The WP MP-elect also addressed residents in his constituency who had voted for the PAP, saying: "As I committed to you, as this team commits to you, we serve everyone equally."

Aljunied GRC has been held by the opposition for the past 14 years and is considered a stronghold for WP, which saw a victory of 59.93 per cent against the PAP in 2020.

Singh pointed out in an interview on April 17 the slim voting margins for the Aljunied GRC in the last election, stating that winning Aljunied GRC was not a "done deal".

He added: "Every vote is important to us. And if Singaporeans agree with us that a more balanced political system, a more balanced parliament, is good for Singapore, then they have to cast their vote accordingly."

The constituency is a five-member ward consisting of Eunos, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, Kaki Bukit, Serangoon and Paya Lebar.

Recent changes by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee saw the region mostly unchanged, except for a section of three polling districts that had been moved to Tampines GRC.

