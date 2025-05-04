PAP romps home in West Coast-Jurong West GRC with 60.01% of votes as PSP falls well short

Results for West Coast-Jurong West GRC in GE2025

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 60.01% People's Action Party (PAP) 39.99%

The People's Action Party (PAP) stormed to an easy victory over Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the West Coast-Jurong West GRC with 60.01% of votes.

PAP won 88,347 votes while PSP vote count was 58,863.

The PSP team led by party chairman Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, vice-chairperson Hazel Poa and newcomers Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah, was expected to give a tough fit to the PAP team led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The other PAP candidates are Ang Wei Neng, Shawn Huang and two new candidates – Hamid Razak and Cassandra Lee.

But the opposition party failed to mount a serious challenge. The defeat also means that Leong and Poa will not be eligible to be Non Constituency MP.

Tan previously announced that the GE2025 will be be his last election.

In the last election, Dr Tan's team secured 48.31 per cent of votes in the tightest race against the PAP led by S. Iswaran which won with 51.69 per cent of votes.

The constituency has 158,581 electors.

During the nine-day campaign, the PAP laid out plans for the GRC, which include refreshing ageing infrastructure, bridging generational gaps and helping families cope with the rising cost of living.

Despite contesting in a new area this time around, Dr Tan was optimistic and upbeat about their chances.

He noted that many West Coast-Jurong West GRC residents remembered back when he looked after them as their former doctor.

Dr Tan ran a clinic in Jurong West which subsequently closed in 2012.

Speaking to the media at PSP's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre on polling night (May 3), party chief Leong Mun Wai said the results are "shocking" but he believes "the people have spoken".

Leong added they would re-evaluate how they can do better.

PSP cancelled a press conference at the headquarters following the release of sample results and declined to answer questions.

