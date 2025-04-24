PSP's Tan Cheng Bock confirms GE2025 will be his last election, says there's a need for 'political balance'

The general election on May 3 will mark the final time Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Tan Cheng Bock contests a seat.

"This will be my last election," said Dr Tan, 84, in a video posted to his Facebook page on Thursday (April 24). He will turn 85 this weekend.

"At my current age, I wouldn't be in politics unless I saw a real need," he added, saying that many are struggling with cost of living, housing and employment issues.

Dr Tan reflected on his 26-year political career and highlighted key issues he had championed, including free parking on Sundays and public holidays, and using CPF funds for tertiary education.

He also spoke about the need for "political balance" and a "strong opposition to push the PAP to achieve greater progress for our people".

While commending the PSP's efforts on the ground, he was also candid about their team "definitely not" forming the Government now.

"Our focus now is to have fully elected MPs to properly represent Singaporeans' voices," said Dr Tan, a former PAP stalwart.

"I want to put PSP MPs into Parliament, who will carry the torch forward for Singapore. For country, for people," he said, before concluding the video."

The PSP chairman, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa were part of a PSP team that nearly unseated the PAP at West Coast GRC in 2020.

Leong and Poa were made NCMPs after their team lost narrowly to the PAP then.

PSP fielding fewer candidates in GE2025

PSP is fielding a total of 13 candidates in the upcoming general election, down from the 24 that they fielded last election.

This time, they will go head-to-head against the PAP in the redrawn West Coast-Jurong West GRC, Chua Chu Kang GRC, Bukit Gombak SMC, Kebun Baru SMC, Pioneer SMC, and Marymount SMC.

Dr Tan will be leading a team of five, featuring Poa, Leong, Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah in a rematch against the incumbent PAP team led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee in West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

During GE2020, Dr Tan's team secured 48.31 per cent of votes in the tightest race against the PAP which won with 51.69 per cent of votes.

