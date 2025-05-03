GE2025 first results in: PAP's Melvin Yong wins Radin Mas SMC

Results for Radin Mas SMC in GE2025

Melvin Yong (PAP) 69.17% Kumar Appavoo (PAR) 7.36% Darryl Lo 23.47%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Radin Mas SMC against the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) and independent candidate Darryl Lo.

PAP's Melvin Yong received 15,801 votes while PAR's Kumar Appavoo received 1,682 votes and independent candidate Darryl Lo received 5,362 votes.

Appavoo will forfeit his $13,500 election deposit as he secured less than 12.5 per cent of votes polled.

Yong was elected as MP for Radin Mas SMC in 2020 and previously served in Tanjong Pagar GRC from 2015 to 2020.

Throughout his nine-day campaign, Yong highlighted several community initiatives that had benefited hawkers, senior residents and vulnerable families.

"Together, we can continue to make our community an even better home," he said in a Facebook post.

Appavoo, a three-time candidate in Radin Mas SMC, previously contested under the banner of Reform Party, one of the constituent parties in PAR.

Speaking to his supporters on Nomination Day, Appavoo said: "I don't stand here to oppose for the sake of opposing. I stand here because you deserve a stronger voice in parliament — a voice that dares to ask questions, not just to clap hands, a voice that brings your concerns to the front and not back of the queue."

Lo, a long time resident of Radin Mas SMC, said he decided to contest as an independent candidate as there was no credible opposition in the constituency.

During his campaign, Lo and his team of 12 volunteers used technological tools to strategise poster placements on the 1,097 lamp-posts in Radin Mas SMC.

In a nine-minute video released on May 1, Lo shared his plans for the town council, including the use of technology for cost-effective management of the constituency.

Yong thanked voters for the "strong support" this election, in a Facebook post made in the early hours of Sunday (May 4).

"I look forward to continue working with everyone to make our Radin Mas an even better home," he said.

In the 2020 general election, Yong secured Radin Mas SMC with a vote share of 74.01 per cent against Appavoo, who represented Reform Party.

Radin Mas SMC has 25,567 electors.

