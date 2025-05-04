PAP edges WP in Tampines GRC, NSP and PPP receive less than 1% of votes

Results for Tampines GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 52.02% Workers' Party (WP) 47.37% People's Power Party (PPP) 0.43% National Solidarity Party (NSP) 0.18%

The People's Action Party has won Tampines GRC with 52.02% of votes over the Workers' Party, People's Power Party and National Solidarity Party.

PAP received 71,423 votes while WP received 65,044 votes. PPP and NSP lost their election deposits after garnering just 593 and 249 votes respectively.

The PAP's team for Tampines GRC is led by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli and consists of Baey Yam Keng, Asst Prof Charlene Chen, David Neo and Dr Koh Poh Koon.

"We are committed together to work harder for you, and for you to realise our vision together, to make Tampines our model town," Masagos said in his victory speech.

"Now that the election is over, let us come together as one united people. Let us work together to make Tampines a caring community, because this is how we forge ahead as we face critical challenges."

WP's team is led by Faisal Manap and features new faces Jimmy Tan, Michael Thng, Dr Ong Lue Ping and Eileen Chong.

Their performance means one member of the team will be offered a NCMP seat. This is because the Constitution guarantees at least 12 opposition members in each Parliament and WP's Tampines team is one of the best losers this general election.

On this, Faisal would not confirm who that would be, but hinted he might be taking a break.

PPP secretary-general Goh Meng Seng led his party's team for Tampines, which also consists of Derrick Sim, Arbaah Haroun, Peter Soh and Vere Nathan.

The NSP's slate consists of Reno Fong, Eugene Yeo, Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, Phay Wei Jie and Thamilselvan Karuppaya.

Tampines GRC, which has 148,119 registered electors, is the only four-way battle this election.

Since Nomination Day, Goh has criticised WP for coming to this GRC without discussing it with other opposition parties. Tampines had been contested by NSP or Goh in the last three general elections.

During campaigning, there were also accusations that WP sent Faisal here to challenge Masagos for the Malay-Muslim vote, which has been denied by the party. Almost one in four residents in Tampines is Malay, according to The Straits Times.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

tp@asiaone.com