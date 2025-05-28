Daily roundup: More firms raise salaries in 2024 than in 2023 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. More firms raise salaries in 2024 than in 2023

More firms increased their employees' wages in 2024, compared to the year before, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a report on Wednesday (May 28).

The proportion of firms that raised employees' wages increased to 78.3 per cent in 2024, up from 65.6 per cent in 2023, according to MOM's report on wage practices for 2024... » READ MORE

2. Skyworth K review: A car that's as effective as a household appliance

I first came across the brand Skyworth at Giant Hypermarket Tampines.

It was many years ago, and I happened to see a Skyworth TV on sale there for a very attractive price. The family's TV set needed replacing anyway, so I figured there was little harm in giving this low-priced option a try... » READ MORE

3. Francis Ng's son claps back at negativity about his appearance: 'Don't waste your words'

Celebrities often get comments about their looks, and it seems that not even their children are exempt from criticism.

Recently, a netizen in Hong Kong ran into Feynman Ng, the son of veteran actor Francis Ng and his Singaporean former actress wife Ong Lay Pheng, and posted a photo with him on Xiaohongshu... » READ MORE

4. Special offers and wildlife experiences at Mandai attractions in celebration of SG60

Mandai Wildlife Group is rolling out a series of offers and wildlife experiences at the Singapore Zoo and other attractions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve to celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday... » READ MORE

