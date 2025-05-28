Singaporean-Malaysian couple arrested in Melaka for allegedly distributing drug-laced vapes to students

A 41-year-old Singaporean man and his 38-year-old Malaysian wife were arrested in Melaka on Monday (May 26) for allegedly distributing drug-laced vape liquids to school children.

Malaysian news portal Voice Asia News reported that police raided the couple's rented home following a three-month long investigation and seized 127.5ml of ketamine, which was believed to be used in vape devices, and 212 ecstasy pills among others.

The total value of the seized items amounted up to RM32,650 (S$9,900).

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple had been actively distributing various types of drugs in the form of vape liquids, pills and powders across the state over the past three months," Melaka police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Dzulkairi Mukhtar told reporters on Tuesday (May 27), The Star reported.

They are believed to have distributed the controlled substances through social media and personal networks.

Police confiscated a car and a motorcycle believed to belong to the couple.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Star reported that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, or Ice, and they have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations.

The deputy commissioner said that the police are preparing a proposal to ban vape sales in the state, citing health risks and a worrying rise in use among students.

Authorities are now working closely with local schools, community leaders, and national anti-drug agencies to prevent further incidents and raise awareness among parents and educators.

The involvement of additional suspects or wider networks has not been ruled out, the police said, according to Voice Asia News.

