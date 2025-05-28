10 months' jail for man who stole cash, credit card onboard Scoot flight

Onboard a Scoot flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Zhang Kun retrieved another passenger's haversack from the overhead compartment, took out the wallet and removed $200, RM100 (S$30) and a credit card from it.
The 51-year-old Chinese national then put back the haversack.
Another passenger, K Visvanathan, who witnessed the theft told the victim about the theft.
They called the police soon after landing at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on March 17, and Zhang was arrested.
On Wednesday (May 28), he was sentenced to 10 months' in jail after pleading guilty to a theft charge, the police said in a statement.
Zhang has since fully compensated the victim.
Visvanathan was awarded the Public Spiritedness Award on March 25 for providing crucial information during the police's follow-up investigations.
The Commander of Airport Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi said: "I would like to commend Mr Visvanathan for his public-spiritedness.
"His timely information was instrumental in enabling our officers to take swift action to identify and arrest the accused."
