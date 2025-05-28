I visit Swensen's Unlimited's new concept, and now I'm contemplating holding my wedding here

For the past few months, I have been hunting for a venue to hold my wedding ceremony.

I had considered numerous hotels and up until recently, it never occurred to me to hold the occasion in a restaurant.

So the opening of Swensen Unlimited's new flagship destination on May 14 at Singapore Science Park's Geneo, which AsiaOne attended, was pretty timely.

On regular days, the space, which is a short walk from Kent Ridge MRT, operates as a Swensen's Unlimited restaurant, which is an international buffet concept by the popular chain eatery.

But when booked for a special occasion — whether it be a wedding, baby shower or corporate function — it transforms into an event venue called The Acacia Geneo.

I fell in love with the interior at first sight. The brightly lit space had soft, earthy tones thanks to the wood and rattan furnishings.

At the centre of the space was a large LED backdrop, which can be customised to your liking.

There is also a private room with a bathroom that can be transformed into a bridal suite, workshop suite, prayer room or private lounge — whatever you need for your event.

The Acacia Geneo can seat 200 guests, and thanks to the versatile layout and modular furniture, things can easily be moved around to suit your theme.

I could easily visualise how the place could be transformed into a wedding venue with some decor.

Swensen's doesn't just provide the venue — it also provides an all-in-one event package which simplifies the preparation and planning process.

This includes a selection of pre-curated thematic decor options for guests to choose a look that best suits their occasion.

As The Acacia Geneo also collaborates with a network of preferred partners, one can engage professional event services such as bridal styling, live band performances and emcee hosting.

Prices start from $18,000 for an event with 200 pax and you can top up accordingly if you plan on inviting more guests.

Stuff your face silly

What I really like about the concept is guests can help themselves to the Swensen's Unlimited buffet spread, which is the heart of every event you hold at The Acacia Geneo.

Many of my loved ones grew up eating at Swensen's too, so it adds a nice nostalgic touch to the occasion.

While the food offerings are mostly similar to what you can find at the Swensen's Unlimited VivoCity and Changi Airport Terminal 2 branches, there are some outlet-exclusive dishes as well.

One is Ayam Masak Merah, which features tender chicken in a rich, aromatic tomato-chili gravy.

Those who love the numbing feeling of mala will enjoy the crispy Mala Firecracker Chicken. This was extremely addictive and I couldn't stop reaching out for more.

There's also the Mala Stir-fry Pot, which features chicken, potato, black fungus, shiitake mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, peanuts and sesame seeds. It clearly was a hot favourite amongst diners because the pan kept getting wiped clean when we were there.

For desserts, something you won't be able to find at the VivoCity and Changi Airport Terminal 2 branches is the viral pistachio kunafa spread. I slathered this everywhere and the best part was that it was free-flow.

Apart from the outlet-exclusive items, diners can look forward to Swensen's classics like BBQ Chicken and Curry Chicken Baked Rice and Beef Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza.

At the live carving station, there are roast meats fresh from the oven like Roast Leg of Lamb, Roast Chicken and Roast Angus Beef Ribeye. You can also grab some sticks of a la minute chicken and mutton satay skewers, which are displayed right in front of the carving station.

If you're feeling pasta, you can do-it-yourself (DIY) it to your preference and have it prepared for you right before your eyes. I loved the carbonara duck pasta and even went back for seconds.

You can't leave a Swensen's without indulging in their desserts and similar to the other outlets, the spread at the Kent Ridge outlet is a feast to behold.

I was left spoilt for choice by the 48 different ice cream and gelato flavours, and eventually settled for the Sticky Chewy Chocolate and Red Velvet.

There are also DIY dessert stations where diners can craft their own sundaes, banana splits and chendols.

Planning to book The Acacia Geneo for your next event? The first 10 bookings will enjoy 20 per cent off the bill before GST, so fastest fingers first.

Address: 1 Science Park Drive, #01-06, Singapore 118221

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

melissateo@asiaone.com