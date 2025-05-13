Swensen's wedding? Restaurant's buffet concept to open in the west with space for large-scale event hosting

Ever envisioned yourself getting married in Swensen's because of nostalgia? Well, now you can.

The popular chain restaurant's buffet concept Swensen's Unlimited will soon have a new flagship destination in the western part of Singapore at The Acacia Geneo, which is a short walk from Kent Ridge MRT.

This opens in Q2 2025 and marks Swensen's first foray into large-scale event hosting.

Interested parties will be able to hold weddings, corporate functions and private celebrations at the 200-seater space.

To help make organising your event more seamless, all-in-one event packages will be available.

These include a pro audio and visual system and LED signage for events. If you're holding a wedding, themed decor is available too.

There will also be a curated network of partners for styling, live music and emcees.

Even if you're not hosting an event at the venue, you can enjoy their signature Swensen's Unlimited signature halal buffet, which is also available at their Changi Airport Terminal 2 and VivoCity outlets.

Diners can look forward to Peranakan dishes, sizzling roasts, fresh hand-stretched pizzas and a whopping 48 ice cream flavours.

Address: 1 Science Park Drive #01-06, Singapore 118221

