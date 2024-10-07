Swensen's Unlimited is opening another outlet at VivoCity

Fans of Swensen's would probably have already visited their international buffet concept, Swensen's Unlimited, at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

But unless you live in the East, the location may be a tad too far to visit.

Good news, though — Swensen's is opening another outlet at VivoCity.

AsiaOne spotted renovation hoarding for the new restaurant on the second level of the mall, where Earle Swensen's used to be.

Based off the hoarding, the new outlet has similar offerings as the Changi Airport Terminal 2 branch, such as a fresh seafood station, live carving station and 48 rotating ice cream flavours.

As for now, no details about the new restaurant have been released yet, neither was an opening date mentioned.

However, if the concept is the same, diners can expect there to be live stations dishing out pasta, pizza and laksa, as well as a rotation of Swensen's popular menu items like baked rice and Peranakan fare.

AsiaOne has reached out to Swensen's for more details.

