I try Swensen's first-ever international buffet at Changi Airport, here's whether I'd come back for seconds

Swensen's is a nostalgic brand for me, and maybe many other Singaporeans born in the 90s would feel the same way too.

But when I was a kid, it was a place that my parents would bring me to only during special occasions as they considered it an "expensive" restaurant.

So upon seeing the prices for the new Swensen's Unlimited, an international buffet concept, I was pretty surprised by how wallet-friendly it was.

A weekday dinner costs just $35++ per pax, while weekend lunch is $50++.

The restaurant opened on Friday (March 1) at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

I haven't been to Swensen's in more than a decade, so you could imagine how excited I was to see what their new buffet concept — a world-first under the brand — would be like.

What's Swensen's without ice cream?

I feel that it's apt to start off this review by talking about the sweet treats offered here because, after all, Swensen's is famous for their ice creams.

I've been to many all-you-can-eat buffets but this was the first time I'd ever seen so many different ice cream flavours under one roof.

There was not just one, but two ice-cream freezer glass displays. One could hold 24 different flavours, which meant a whopping 48 flavours to choose from.

Of course, there were the classic options like Chocolate and Vanilla.

But there were also more interesting ones like Osmanthus Wolfberry Pear, Smoked Oak Tiramisu and Gianduja.

I loved how there were local flavours too, like Ondeh Ondeh, Kaya and Milo.

You can enjoy the ice cream on its own or jazz it up with toppings like mini marshmallows and chocolate sprinkles.

There's also the option of pairing it with freshly made waffles or even croffles, which are croissants that have been flattened with a waffle machine.

I wish I had the stomach space to try all 48 flavours, but I don't, so I opted for four flavours — Cheese Cookies, Smoked Oak Tiramisu, Kaya and Ondeh Ondeh.

Every scoop was delicious, which is a testament to Swensen's reputation of being an ice cream maestro. My favourite among the four? Cheese Cookies.

Another highlight was the massive chocolate fondue machine.

Apart from the usual fondue ingredients like strawberries and marshmallows, diners can choose from a range of other treats like profiteroles, churros and mini pancakes.

Other than that, the dessert corner has offerings like Banana Crumble and Brownies. Those who prefer their local flavours would appreciate the Kueh Bingka, Kueh Sago Gula Melaka and other traditional desserts.

Seafood on ice, roast meats and more

When I heard there was a seafood-on-ice station, you bet I was excited.

I was also pleasantly surprised by the variety of shellfish they had, such as prawns, scallops, clams, mussels and flower crabs.

This was evidently one of the more popular stations as there was perpetually a crowd. Thankfully, the staff replenished the seafood here frequently so there's never a lack of it.

Another station that was in high demand was the carving station, where diners can get freshly sliced pieces of roast striploin, roast leg of lamb and roast chicken.

My favourite of the lot was the roast striploin. I was concerned that the meat would be dry and tough to chew on, but it was actually very tender and juicy.

There were also live stations where the chefs would prepare dishes like laksa, hor fun, pizza and pasta for you on the spot.

I enjoyed the pizza and pasta but wasn't a huge fan of the laksa and hor fun, which were a little too sweet for my liking.

Apart from these, there were also hot stations that served a mix of Western and Asian fare.

We were told by a Swensen's spokesperson that there will always be a whopping 50 hot dishes on rotation, so there are plenty of options to go around.

Examples of some are Pan-Seared Snail Sausages in Onion Gravy, Dalcha and Swensen's Beef Sliders.

There were a few hits and misses, though. For instance, my dining companions and I found the beef sliders too dry.

However, we did love the Impossible Shepherd Pie, which was very flavourful.

Worth a second visit or nah?

If you're looking for hotel buffet-quality offerings, I'll be frank and say that Swensen's may not offer you that.

But that's not to say that the food here is bad.

If anything, it's nostalgic, and the flavours of their ice cream offerings reminded me of my childhood.

I was also extremely impressed by the sheer amount of options they have, which makes this buffet very much value for money, given the price point.

And of course, if you're an ice cream fanatic, this will be your idea of heaven.

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard Changi Airport Terminal 2 #01-03, Singapore 819643

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

