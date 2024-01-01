Best free-flow brunch buffets in Singapore for all budgets

A scrumptious brunch is what many will crave for every weekend. If you too are craving a hearty brunch during the weekend, here are some of the best free-flow brunch buffets in Singapore that you can check out.

Colony at The Ritz-Carlton

Often regarded as one of the best brunch buffets in Singapore, the mouth-watering menu comprises top-tier delights including freshly shucked oysters, lobster eggs benedict, pan-seared duck foie gras and slow-baked onyx beef tomahawk. Also inclusive of free-flow champagne.

Available on Sundays, 12.00pm to 3.30pm.

Price $998 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Cristal 2014, house pour wines, cocktails and draft beer with a serving of Oscietra caviar (30g)/$698 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Dom Perignon 2012, house pour wines, cocktails and draft beer/$228 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Millesime 2015, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Rose NV, selected cocktails, house pour wines and draft beer Location Millenia Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton, Level Three Contact +65 6434 5288 or book online

Brasserie Les Saveurs at St. Regis

Love champagne? The signature Champagne Sunday Brunch may be the top choice for you compared to some of the best free-flow brunch buffets in Singapore.

The French brunch menu includes a lavish spread of seafood, artisanal cheese, delectable mains and handcrafted desserts, complete with Champagne R de Ruinart.

Available on Sundays, 12.30pm to 3.00pm.

Price $138 to $548 depending on the preferred choice of Champagne, R de Ruinart Brut NV Location 29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level Contact +65 6506 6860 or book online

The Kitchen Table

If you are particular about sustainability and innovation, this is the place to be because its menus include only local comfort food, plant-based products and wood fire specialties.

The buffet brunch offers an international spread with several live stations serving pastas, noodles, oysters and more.

Available on Sundays, 12.00am to 3.00pm.

Price $128 per pax with option for free-flow of alcoholic beverages at $68 or $98

If you have kids, check out Brunch Junior which happens every first Saturday of the month. Children between seven to 12 are entitled to 50 per cent off the original buffet price.

Location W Singapore — Sentosa Cove 21 Ocean Way, Level One Contact 65 6808 7268 or book online

Oscar's at Conrad Centennial

Expect an exquisite line up of fresh seafood on ice, roasted prime rib, made-to-order pan-seared foie gras and limitless serving of champagne, premium wines and cocktails.

You will also find a charcoal barbecue station serving a variety of irresistible grilled foods.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Price From $108 Location 2 Temasek Boulevard Contact +65 6334 8888 or book online

Food Exchange at Novotel Singapore on Stevens

Can never get enough of local delicacies? Food Exchange’s Family Hawker Brunch Buffet is bound to please.

Some delicious items on the menu include Ayam Panggang, BBQ Street Wings, Tandoori Chicken Naan Wraps and Chilli Crab and Fried Carrot Cake.

Available on Sundays, 12.30am to 3.30pm.

Price $88 per adult with option for free-flow of alcoholic beverages at $58 (Classic) or $78 (Platinum). $38 for children below 12. Location 26 - 28 Stevens Road Contact +65 8779 0379 or book online

Sol & Ora

If you enjoy the rich flavours of the Latin-Mediterranean, you will love this brunch with free-flow prosecco, wine, sangria and spirits at Sentosa Island. You can even chill out by the rooftop pool after you are done.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 11.30am to 2.00pm.

Price $88 for adults Location 10 Artillery Avenue, #07-01 The Outpost Hotel Contact +65 8879 8765 or book online

Kinki

Kinki’s Bottomless Brunch is served only on Saturdays and public holidays. The generous spread includes mains like Salmon Butter Yuzu and Ginzayaki Kaisen, Wagyu Foie Gras Donburi and a free-flow of Japanese favourites like sashimi, maki rolls and Tempura.

Available on Saturdays and public holidays, 12.00pm to 3.00pm.

Price $68 per pax with free flow of either sake, beer, prosecco or shochu at $38 Location 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02, Customs House Contact +65 8363 6697 or book online

Fat Prince

This is an affordable free-flow brunch in Singapore that is unique because of the modern Middle Eastern twist. The restaurant is the proud winner on Time Out's list of the 50 Best Restaurants in Singapore for three straight years.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 11.00am to 3.00pm.

Price $55 per brunch set or select from a la carte menu. Option for free flow wines, beers and cocktails at $69 Location 48 Peck Seah Street Contact +65 3129 7547 or book online

This article was first published in ValueChampion.