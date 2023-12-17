As our New Year’s eve parties come to an end, embrace fresh beginnings for 2024 with a feast with your nearest and dearest.

Set the tone for a year filled with delightful flavours and memorable moments as you sip and savour these hearty brunches, lunches, and afternoon teas to kick off the new year.

Crossroads Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Start the New Year on the right note with a hearty brunch at Crossroads Cafe with your nearest and dearest!

Enjoy sharing plates of Parmesan & Manchego Truffle Fries ($19++) while indulging in brunch staples such as the Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast ($29++) as well as crowd pleasing innovations like the Hawaiian Spam Burger ($42++) – think juicy wagyu beef patty and grilled pineapple tucked between fluffy English muffins.

Craving local? Comfort food offerings on the menu we love include Beef Hor Fun ($28++) and Tiger Prawn Claypot Hokkien Mee ($32++).

Crossroads Cafe is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6735 5800.

Renku Bar & Lounge

Channel your inner Queen and start the New Year with a royal afternoon tea at Renku Bar & Lounge. Kick back in the lounge’s oak and lush furnishings, while delighting in "At The Queen’s Table" afternoon tea set ($65++).

Savour elevated twists such as Magret duck rillette, adorned with foie gras and hazelnut champagne agar, and the home-cured Scottish king salmon nestled in a crepe. Sweet treats include a raspberry pistachio Battenberg in marzipan and a luscious lemon Italian meringue almond sable.

A charming addition to the experience is a roving tea trolley. Pick from 14 unique tea blends such as the Marina Bay Sands’ exclusive Marina Pearls and the unique combination of black tea and freeze-dried durian in Durian Lapis.

Renku Bar & Lounge is located at 10 Bayfront Avenue, Lobby of Tower One Hotel, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 5568. Afternoon Tea runs 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

Basilico, Conrad Singapore Orchard

Feast on with Basilico’s Festive Weekend Brunch and indulge in the Italian buffet spread brimming with antipasti, fresh seafood, and festive delights.

Tuck into the delectable Wagyu Beef Lasagna, or find comfort in a bowl of hot stew with the 12 Hours Slow Braised Lamb Leg with Baby Vegetables. Hit the Cheese Room filled with a seasonal selection of over 40 Artisanal Italian Aged Cheeses, complete with Truffle Honey, Nuts, and Assorted Dried Fruits.

Round up your brunch with the assortment of Housemade Italian Desserts and Gelati. Up for some bubbles? Opt for the free-flow prosecco, champagne and wine option starting from $188++ per adult (including buffet).

Basilico is located at Conrad Singapore Orchard, 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level Two, Singapore 249715, p.+65 6725 3232. Festive brunch runs 12pm -3pm and is priced at $148++ per adult, $74++ per child.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Ringing in the New Year, CUT by Wolfgang Puck extends its service to lunchtime. Indulge in a specially curated three-course festive menu ($125++ per person) that promises to tantalise your tastebuds.

Start the holiday feast with crowd-favourites like the big eye tuna tartare, infused with wasabi aioli for extra kick, and the sauteed jumbo lump crab cake accompanied by a refreshing basil aioli and tomato relish.

The highlight? Mouthwatering cuts of prime steak, expertly grilled to perfection of course. Let iconic desserts like the New York cheesecake with strawberry gelato or a tangy citrus meringue tart round up your celebratory meal on a delicious, sweet note.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck is located at 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1 – 71, Singapore 018972, p.+65 6688 8517. Festive three-course lunch menu runs 11.30am – 2pm.

Sol and Luna

With sweeping views of the city dining in this green oasis, Sol & Luna offers a lush culinary retreat to start off the year.

Gather your family and loved ones for the Fete of Joy Communal Brunch, where festive joy meets Latin European cuisine. The thoughtfully curated spread for the entire group kicks off with a variety of Cold Cuts, Stracciatella Cheese, and a comforting Roasted Pumpkin soup.

After feasting on hearty mains like the Bacon & Truffle Mac & Cheese and Pork Cotoletta, round off the meal with sweets like Crema Catalana and Churros with Dark Chocolate.

Sol and Luna is located at 88 Market Street, #17-01, CapitaSpring 048948, p+65 8031 4316. Fete of Joy Communal Brunch runs 10am -2pm and is priced at $74++ per person, including a complimentary beverage.

Madame Fan

Immerse in the opulence of old-world glamour as you "dim sum and drink sum" at Madame Fan.

Amidst velvety furnishings and jazz, revel in the Festive Dim Sum menu which spans an array of over 40 selections of Dim Sum and Cantonese classics. Tuck into unlimited servings of Baby Abalone Shumai or Deep-fried Spicy Crab Meat wrapped with Vermicelli. And enjoy Braised Irish Duck with Plum Sauce, alongside their signature Braised E-Fu Noodle.

Sip or guzzle with their supplementary free-flow drinks program which includes cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer, champagne and more.

Madame Fan is located at 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764, p. +65 6818 1921. Festive Dim Sum, Drink Sum Brunch runs 11am -1pm & 1.30pm – 3.30pm and is priced from $118++ per person. Two-hours free-flow drinks program is available for add-on with prices starting from $68++ per person for cocktail, wine and beer.

Portman’s Bar, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Set within the cool and lush settings of Singapore’s first "Garden-in-a-hotel", Portman’s Bar brings the good tidings for the New Year with its luxurious festive-themed afternoon tea.

Indulge in the gourmet spread of sweet and savoury snacks, like the decadent picnic box, crafted with chocolate mousse, strawberry compote, and chocolate sable, and the toothsome Baked Brie Cheese with Honey. Head to the sweet wagon for a dose of celebration with festive patisseries, macaroons, pralines and cookies.

Elevate your experience with freshly shucked oysters ($20++ for half a dozen) alongside their selection of wines and cocktails, available from $30++.

Portman’s Bar is located at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594, Level Four, p.+65 6845 1119. The Yuletide Dream Afternoon Tea runs until 1pm – 3pm (First seating), and 3:30pm – 5:30pm (Second seating) and is priced at $58++ per person (minimum two to dine)

Bar and Billiard Room

Embrace new beginnings with exquisite taste of Italy at Bar & Billiard Room nestled within the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Crafted by Chef de Cuisine Natalino Ambra, their Festive Tentazioni menu features succulent seafood, handcrafted pasta, and decadent desserts. Start with a scallops carpaccio crowned with Kristal caviar, before slurping some Spaghetti di Gragnano slow-cooked in black ink sauce.

Indulge in the braised wagyu beef short rib, and complete with the Napoleon chocolate with crispy tuile, and a refreshing mont-blanc chestnut cream with vanilla ice cream.

Bar and Billiard Room is located at 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, p.+65 6412 1816. Festive Tentazioni Set runs 12pm – 2.30pm and is priced at $168++ per person. Add-on $148++ per person for wine pairing.

ALSO READ: Christmas Day feasting: Best brunch, lunch, and dinner spots to mingle and jingle

This article was first published in City Nomads.