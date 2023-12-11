Christmas day feasting: Best brunch, lunch, and dinner spots to mingle and jingle

Get ready to mingle and jingle as we unwrap the best brunch, lunch and dinner spots to feast on Christmas Day. Kick back for a leisurely celebration with afternoon tea and brunches, or immerse in the spirit of Christmas with lively communal dining. Go all out with indulgent buffet spreads, because nothing beats good food and good company for all your celebrations.

Chatterbox

Join in on the festive cheer with Chatterbox’s Festive Menu, celebrating the season of giving in true Singapore style. Delve into the rich tapestry of local flavours with the Exquisite Year End Set Menu (S$70++ per pax, minimum 2pax), where each dish narrates Singapore’s story. Begin with a trio of appetisers – Chicken Satay, Kueh Pie Tee, and Lemon Butter Prawns, followed by the comforting “Hokkien Style” Bak Kut Teh. The restaurant’s star dish, Mandarin Chicken Rice, showcases succulent chicken cooked via a unique ‘steam-cook’ method, paired with fragrant jasmine rice and essential accompaniments like punchy proprietary chilli sauce, grated ginger, dark soy sauce and a satisfying warm bowl of chicken broth. Opt for Lobster Laksa at an extra $15++, a crowd-pleaser brimming with lobster chunks in a coconut broth. Round off the meal with Chatterbox’s Pandan Cake and Gelato. Elevate your experience with beverage pairings, like a bottle of Lawson’s Dry Hills Sauvignon Blanc (add S$70) or Sparkling Tea (add S$55) from Copenhagen.

Chatterbox is located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, #05-03, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6291. The Exquisite Year End Set Menu runs from Dec 15, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, for dine-in only. Reserve here.

Peppermint, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Take your Christmas Day feasting to Peppermint, with offerings that run the gamut from festive specials to Asian and international favourites. You can’t miss their signature Traditional Slow Roast Turkey with chestnut stuffing and giblet gravy or other hearty roasts, such as Balsamic Glazed Black Angus Beef Prime Rib and Slow-grilled Whole Baby Lamb from the Swing Grill. Round up the Yuletide meal with more savoury treats like the Seafood Ravioli with Lobster and Crustacean Bisque and the Cheese Fondue, where ham and cheese rolls are served alongside an irresistible pumpkin brie cheese drip.

Peppermint is located at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4, Singapore 039594, p+65 6845 1112. Christmas Day buffet is priced at S$118++ per adult and S$59++ per child. Lunch runs 12pm – 3pm, Dinner runs 6.30pm -10pm. Reserve here.

Lobby Lounge, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

For an intimate Christmas Day celebration that takes you away from the bustle of crowded spaces, cosy up with loved ones over afternoon tea at Lobby Lounge. Sip and connect over free-flow coffee and TWG teas while relishing in festive-themed creations like delicious chestnut cream-filled cake Mont Blanc aux Marrons. Taste of the sea in savoury bites like the Crab Roll with Mullet Roe and the toothsome Cured Salmon and Prawn Toast. Round off your afternoon with more holiday cheer in the Brandied Fruit Cake and raise your glasses with Champagne Jelly Verrine!

Lobby Lounge is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6735 5800. Festive Afternoon Tea runs 3pm-5.30pm on Christmas Day and the whole of December, starting from $48++ per person, including free-flow TWG teas and coffee. Reserve here.

Oscar’s, Conrad Centennial

From fresh seafood to open kitchen and live stations, Oscar’s is putting up a culinary extravaganza this Christmas season. In a grand showcase of local and international cuisine, tuck into the Salmon and Otak-Otak Wellington, served with curry mashed potatoes and rose apple tamarind salsa and the Mediterranean Lamb Stew. Make a beeline for the outdoor live stations for grilled specials like Herb Butter Grilled Lobsters and oven-baked roti at the outdoor BBQ station. Turn up the festivities with the Gingerbread Waffles, and the wide array of festive sweets and bakes, including yule logs, a macaroon tower, and an ice-cream station.

Oscar’s is located at Conrad Centennial, 2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982. Christmas day buffet is priced at S$188++ per adult (including free-flow soft drinks, chilled juices, coffee and tea), S$258++ per adult (including free-flow champagne, G&T live experience, sparkling rosé, house wines, beers, soft drinks, coffee and tea). Brunch runs 12.30pm -3.30pm. Dinner runs 6pm - 10pm. Reserve here.

Alice Boulangarie

Embrace the festive spirit with a delightful Christmas dinner at Alice Boulangerie, where Parisian charm meets Japandi elegance in Icon Village. Start the night with their fluffy house-baked herb bun and the toothsome Smoked Duck Croquette, stuffed with smoked duck and cheddar. Options for appetisers include the refreshing Burrata Beetroot Salad and a hearty Cioppino Stew. Indulge in mains like the MB9 Wagyu Flap or the Duck Confit, and conclude on a sweet note with the seasonal Winter Acorn dessert, crafted with layers of chantilly cream, cassis and lemon mousse, inside a delicate white chocolate shell.

Alice Boulangarie is located at 12 Gopeng St, #01-05/11 Icon Village, Singapore 078877. Open Mon -Sat 8am -9.30pm, Sun 8am- 6pm. The four-course Christmas dinner is priced at S$75++ for one person, S$138++ for two persons.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Add a contemporary European touch to your Christmas celebrations with a Five-Course Set Dinner Menu at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar. Taking you back in time with the neoclassical decor, your feasting will begin with a trio of starters, including the succulent Lobster Tail served with white asparagus and avruga caviar, sliced Angus beef tenderloin in the Beef Carpaccio and the Italian symbol of prosperity – an Eel, slow-roasted and accompanied by crispy chorizo, and a white bean ragout. Savour the flavoursome Pork Jowl or go with the zesty Atlantic Cod for the mains, and complete the experience with a Noel Bauble – a strawberry sphere along with sweet peach sorbet, and strawberry-infused Valrhona chocolate

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar is located at Level 3 of Grand Park City Hall, 10 Coleman Street, Singapore 179809. Dinner runs 6pm -10pm and is priced at S$88++ per person. Reserve here.

Rosemead

Cosy up with friends and family on Christmas day as Rosemead fires up the hearth for a delectable three-course Christmas brunch. The prix fixe menu offers four sharing starters like their California Chicken Salad, tossed in chinese mustard vinaigrette. Enjoy the Maple Kombu Shokupan, straight from the oven, alongside Hummus and Haricot verts. For your mains, choose from options which span the range of the soy glazed Norwegian Salmon served over fragrant koshikari rice, to the succulent Duroc Pork Chop (add S$15++) with caramelised apple and chicharron served in bacon nage. Save room for festive sweets and treats over at their in-house bakery.

Rosemead is located at 19 Cecil Street, Singapore 049704. Christmas Brunch runs 11am -5pm (last seating at 3pm) and is priced at S$68++ per person. Reserve here.

Madison’s & MOGĀ , Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Pullman Hill Street is pulling all stops this Christmas with an east meets west mega brunch that spans across Madison’s and MOGĀ. This all-you-can-eat brunch pays homage to the classic holiday film “Home Alone” with a lavish spread, alongside some Christmas fun. Feast on American-styled festive favourites like the roasted turkey and glazed ham at the live carving station or tuck into Madison’s signature sandwiches. Then, satisfy your craving for Japanese fare at MOGĀ with sushi, sashimi and a Hot Section, while savouring succulent lobster and Fine de Claire oysters from the Seafood Bar. And if that’s not enough, the hotel elves have secret Santa gifts and giveaways for all.

Madison’s & MOGĀ is located at Ground Floor of Pullman Singapore Hill Street, 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949. Santa’s Christmas Mega Brunch runs 12pm - 3pm and is priced at S$188++ per adult or S$238++ per adult with 3-hour free-flow champagne, S$94++ for children below 12 years old, free for children below 6 years old.

Altro Zafferano

Scale to the 43rd floor of Ocean Financial Centre at Altro Zafferano for a feast for your stomach and eyes! Your Italian Festive Brunch begins with a spread of five shared starters, including Culatello with Figs and Sourdough, and a refreshing Tuna Carpaccio with Pomegranate. Delight in sharing plates of pastas and risottos and indulge in mains with options ranging from a Lamb Rack served with romanesco and sambuca jus to an Atlantic Cod with kalette greens dressed in a franciacorta mugnaia wine sauce (add S$15++). Then, round up the meal with iconic Italian sweets like Panettone and Tiramisu, while immersing in the panoramic views of Marina Bay.

Altro Zafferano is located at 10 Collyer Quay, Level 43 of Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315. Christmas Brunch runs 12pm -3pm and is priced from S$118++ per person (includes free-flow soft drinks, coffee and tea). Brunch with alcoholic beverages run S$148++ per person with free-flow sparkling wines and house wines, and S$198++ per person with free-flow premium wines and champagnes.

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant – Beach Road

Infuse the holiday season with an oriental twist at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant. Exclusively available for the festivities, the 7-course Oriental festive menu sees authentic Sichuan and Catonese flavours in the classic starter of Combination of Six Sichuan Delicacies. Savour the treasures of the sea with the Silver Cod with Sichuan Chili Bean Paste in Mini Stone Pot and get a spicy kick with the Chongqing Mala Chicken. After satiating on the Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles, complete our meal with a petite valrhona chocolate log cake and a glass of Moscato

Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant– Beach Road is located on the ground floor of PARKROYAL on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Rd, Singapore 199591. Lunch runs 11.30am -2.3pm, dinner runs 6.30pm -10pm. Oriental Festive Dining set is priced at S$98++ per person (includes petite log cake and a glass of Moscato)

This article was first published in City Nomads.

