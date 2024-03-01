Swensen's opens its world-first international buffet at Changi Airport, includes 48 rotating ice cream flavours

Feeling ravenous before your flight? Luckily for you, there's now a new food option at the airport for you to fill your belly.

Cue Swensen's Unlimited, a new international buffet concept that's the first of its kind under the brand.

It opened on Friday (March 1) at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The buffet features a range of hot dishes, live stations, seafood and desserts.

Those who love their Asian food will be glad to know that there will be an extensive array of Peranakan and Asian cuisines with dishes such as ayam buah keluak, kueh pie tee, and beef hor fun.

Need to hit your daily protein intake? Here you can enjoy unlimited servings of roast meats, including roast striploin, roast leg of lamb and roast chicken.

Seafood lovers can also indulge in tiger prawns, mussels and flower crab.

One of the highlights of the buffet will definitely be their dessert corner.

And if you've been a fan of their ice cream growing up, you're in for a sweet treat.

There will be a rotating selection of Swensen's signature ice creams and gelatos, with 48 flavours to choose from at any one time.

You also won't be able to miss the eye-catching chocolate fountain.

For adults, the buffet costs $31++ for lunch on Mondays to Fridays and $50++ on Saturdays, Sundays, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

During dinner from Mondays to Thursdays, it costs $35++. And from Friday to Sunday, as well as the eve of public holidays and public holidays, it costs $60++.

For kids aged five to 12, the buffet costs $15++ for lunch on Mondays to Fridays and $30++ on Saturdays, Sundays, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

During dinner from Mondays to Thursdays, it costs $25++. And from Friday to Sunday, as well as the eve of public holidays and public holidays, it costs $30++.

Children below the age of four get to eat for free with every paying adult.

Each dining session lasts 90 minutes.

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard Changi Airport Terminal 2 #01-03, Singapore 819643

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

