PAP's Poh Li San wins Sembawang West SMC with 53.19% of votes over SDP's Chee Soon Juan

Results for Sembawang West SMC in GE2025

Poh Li San (PAP) 53.19% Chee Soon Juan (SDP) 46.81%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Sembawang West SMC against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

PAP's Poh Li San received 11,978 votes while SDP's Chee Soon Juan received 10,541 votes.

Sembawang West SMC has 24,206 electors.

Sembawang West SMC is among the newly formed SMCs introduced ahead of the 2025 general election, and was contested for the first time.

SDP's Chee Soon Juan calls results 'disappointing'

Addressing supporters and media at the MOE (Evans) Stadium, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan said his "jaw just dropped" when he saw the results for Bukit Panjang SMC, Sembawang SMC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, the wards SDP contested.

He thanked everyone for their enthusiastic support, adding that he wished "better results" for them.

He added that he did not want to hold supporters back as it was late and would say more at a press conference tomorrow.

"If there is any consolation, it's just that we ran the best campaign we could, and with your support, we managed to soar in terms of where we want to get to, but you know me, we pressed on, that's all I have to say."

At the end of this speech, he was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

