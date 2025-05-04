PAP wins Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 73.46% of votes over SDP

Results for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 73.46% Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) 26.54%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 73.46 per cent of votes over the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

PAP received 80,890 votes while SDP received 29,220 votes.

The PAP's team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC is led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and consists North West District mayor Alex Yam, Hany Soh, and Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

The slate remains unchanged from GE2020, where it secured a win with 63.18 per cent of the votes.

The SDP's team is led by Jufri Salim and also consists Alec Tok, Ariffin Sha and Gigene Wong.

'Jaw just dropped': Chee Soon Juan

Addressing supporters and media at the MOE (Evans) Stadium on Sunday morning, SDP chief Chee Soon Juan said his "jaw just dropped" when he saw the results for the wards SDP contested.

Thanking everyone for their enthusiastic support, Dr Chee added that he wished "better results" for them.

"If there is any consolation, it's just that we ran the best campaign we could, and with your support, we managed to soar in terms of where we want to get to."

"You know me, we pressed on."

Meanwhile, PM Wong thanked Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC voters for giving him and his team "a strong mandate" while speaking at Yio Chu Kang Stadium.

He said: "This is my first election as Prime Minister and as secretary-general of the PAP. So it's been a very humbling experience, working with all of you, interacting and engaging with all of you."

"We will honour the trust that you have given to us by working even harder," he added.

PM Wong ended his speech by thanking party activists and volunteers for their support and dedication.

Closely watched ward

With it being PM Wong's home turf, the results for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC were highly anticipated leading up to Polling Day today.

At a press conference on April 12, he had requested residents of the ward to continue supporting his team, which remained unchanged.

"We pledge to serve you, support you and stand with you, and make Marsiling-Yew Tee a better home for all," he said then.

PM Wong also said: "All these years, we've formed close ties and strong bonds with all of you. We've watched your children and even your grandchildren grow up and walked with you through (your) life's milestones."

"We've worked hard to improve your lives and your living environment, from neighbourhood upgrades to support schemes and community initiatives. We've listened to you, and we've incorporated your feedback and ideas into our town plans for the next five years."

The constituency has 119,559 electors.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

[[nid:717339]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com