2 men and a woman arrested for alleged involvement in impersonating MAS staff, scamming victim of nearly $100k

Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday (May 22) for their suspected involvement in a government official impersonation scam.

The suspects involved were a 38-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

The victim was a 68-year-old woman who had lost about $98,000 from the scam, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said, adding that they were alerted on May 21.

She had been deceived by scammers posing as staff from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, who convinced the victim that she had been implicated in a money-laundering offence and was required to surrender her money for investigations, SPF said.

After ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from the police's Anti-Scam Command identified and arrested three suspects the next day in the vicinity of Bendemeer Road, shortly after the victim had handed her money from one of the men.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly tasked to give the cash to the 22-year-old woman, who was loitering in the area where the transaction took place when he received the money from the victim.

The woman had arrived at the location together with the 38-year-old man, but she was not present when he met the victim.

The 22-year-old man will be charged in court on May 24, while investigations against the other two are ongoing.

They are being investigated for the offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, which can result in a jail sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.

The 38-year-old was also found to be in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for the suspected drug-related offences.

