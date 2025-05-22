Tay Ying holds 'guo da li' ceremony, jokes she's 'sold'

After four years of dating, local actress Tay Ying and celebrity chef Wu Sihan are just one month away from their wedding.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (May 22), the couple showed their 'guo da li' (betrothal) ceremony, with Tay Ying, 29, captioning the post "Sold".

In the pictures, boxes of mandarin oranges, cakes with the couple's names, bottles of alcohol and even a pair of white heels can be seen.

In 'guo da li' ceremonies, the groom's family presents a variety of gifts to the bride's family as a token of gratitude for raising their daughter and to show his sincerity in marrying her.

The bride's family reciprocates the groom's gesture and will share the good fortune by returning a portion of the gifts.

In one of the images, Sihan, 33, and Tay Ying's actor father Zheng Geping are seen exchanging a red packet, with her actress mother Hong Huifang posing for the picture as well.

Tay Ying's younger brother Calvert is seen in another picture with Sihan, playfully snatching her away.

In January 2024, Tay Ying and Sihan went Instagram-official and revealed that they had been dating since 2021. They announced their engagement on March 20, with the wedding to take place sometime this June.

The wedding will reportedly be hosted by radio station Yes 933 DJs Hazelle Teo and Zhu Zeliang, while the bridesmaids and groomsmen are the couple's non-celebrity friends.

