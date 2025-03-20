Tay Ying to marry in June, mum Hong Huifang filled with 'happiness, pride and reluctance'

More than a year after going public with their relationship, Tay Ying and Wu Sihan revealed their engagement in a joint Instagram post today (March 20).

In the post, the 33-year-old celebrity chef is seen down on one knee while holding out the ring box to the actress.

In the caption, Tay Ying, who turns 29 later this month, wrote: "One year ago today."

The good news was met with well-wishes from many local artistes including Denise Camilia Tan, Kimberly Chia, Mei Xin, Andie Chen, Glenn Yong, Zhai Siming, Ben Yeo, Joel Choo, Sora Ma and Tay Ying's mum, veteran actress Hong Huifang.

Speaking about their engagement in the latest episode of #JustSwipeLah! released today, Sihan recounted how he had planned for the surprise proposal last year with help from friends and family, creating a scenario where Tay Ying thought she was at a studio for a photo shoot.

He added Tay Ying was hard to surprise because she's very intuitive and he had to lie to her friends that it was for her birthday.

Sihan shared: "While she was striking poses [for the photo shoot], the projector [behind her] started to show our video montage… and her family and friends were already there (at the studio).

"As I walked in with flowers, the first thing I asked her was, 'Did I surprise you?' and when I saw her crying, I thought to myself, 'Okay, I think we can end here.'"

Sihan also sought approval from Tay Ying's parents — actor Zheng Geping, 60, and Huifang, 64 — before popping the question.

"I asked him, 'Uncle, I am going to propose soon. Are you okay with it?' He said okay and was very happy and asked if I needed any help."

He added Huifang was working overseas then, so he called her instead.

"She was like, 'Why are you asking this stupid question?' because they have already accepted me," he recounted.

Tay Ying revealed that she and Sihan started dating in 2021. She had celebrated her birthday in his restaurant that year and got to know him through his cousin.

Their wedding ceremony will be held this June, she added, and preparations have been underway with their wedding planner since last December. Their home is also currently under renovation.

When asked by host Juin Teh about children, Tay Ying said they aren't planning for any in the near future. "We still want to work hard for our careers and have time for the two of us."

Sihan added: "But we have plans for children, just not so quickly."

Huifang, who also has son Calvert with Geping, expressed her thoughts about Tay Ying's impending marriage in an Instagram post today.

She wrote: "Seeing my daughter getting married soon, I am feeling mixed emotions: Full of happiness and joy, but also reluctance… As a mother, my biggest wish is to see my daughter leading a blissful life.

"Now, she has found someone whose hands she is willing to hold for life and my heart is filled with relief and pride. Although I can't bear for her to leave, I hope that she will be gently treated by her family in the future and live a happy and fulfilling life."

