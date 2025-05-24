Chee Hong Tat to chair Chinese Community Liaison Group, succeeding Edwin Tong

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat has been appointed chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, with effect from Friday (May 23).

Chee will succeed Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who was chairman of CCLG since November 2020. Tong will continue to serve as advisor to the group.

In a statement on Friday, PM Wong said of Chee as the new chairman: "Minister Chee Hong Tat has been a member of CCLG since 2015. He has been actively involved with the Chinese community and regularly engages various segments, in particular the clans and business associations.

"I look forward to Hong Tat working closely with key Chinese community organisations to strengthen leadership renewal so that they can remain relevant and dynamic. I am confident that Hong Tat will continue the good work of CCLG and further deepen ties between the Government and the Chinese community."

PM Wong also thanked Tong for his contributions to CCLG since he assumed the chairman position, noting that he had done much in engaging the Chinese community.

He said: "During the Covid-19 pandemic, Edwin and CCLG members worked with key Chinese community organisations to identify innovative ways to maintain contact with the members of the Chinese community and provide support to vulnerable segments.

"Notably, Edwin also played a key role in successfully mediating the settlement between the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Ngee Ann Kongsi over redevelopment plans for the historic Teochew Building."

The CCLG was set up in 2000 to deepen the government's relationship with Chinese community organisations and strengthen cooperation among the various Chinese community groups. The group comprises office-holders and Members of Parliament that regularly engage the Chinese community.

The Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) has also recognised and expressed its appreciation for Tong's contributions as former CCLG chairman.

In a statement on May 23, the federation said: "As chairman of the CCLG, Minister Tong has consistently championed the development of the Chinese community. He has provided strong support for the River Hongbao and attending its Chinese New Year's Eve countdown celebrations for five consecutive years.

"During his tenure, he regularly visited various clan associations and community groups, actively listening to their views while strengthening mutual trust between the government and the community.

"The federation extends heartfelt thanks to Minister Tong for his steadfast support and contributions and wishes him every success in his new role."

SFCCA also welcomed Chee as the new chairman and recognised his role in maintaining close ties with the Chinese community since he entered politics.

The federation said that in Chee's capacity as a key member of the CCLG and a Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Chee has actively participated in significant SFCCA events and served as the guest of honour at dialogue sessions coorganised by the federation and Reach.

"These sessions have played an important role in deepening public understanding and facilitated valuable feedback on national policies. The federation looks forward to working more closely with Minister Chee to promote social cohesion and build a more inclusive and harmonious society."

