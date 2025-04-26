PSP's Tan Cheng Bock turns 85; SDP's Paul Tambyah joins celebration at Teban Gardens

It was all smiles at Teban Gardens Food Centre today (April 26) morning as Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock celebrated his 85th birthday.

Present at the modest birthday bash were PSP West Coast-Jurong West GRC team members Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah, as well as the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)'s Prof Paul Tambyah who dropped by specially to convey his well wishes.

Upon his arrival at about 8.30am, the octogenarian was given a bowl of noodles by a stallholder which contain two red eggs — symbolising good fortune and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Prof Tambyah then made an appearance soon after and the two parties greeted each other with handshakes. The SDP chairman also brought along a yellow cake, in addition to a red cake prepared by the PSP.

A birthday song was sung, and Dr Tan cut the two cakes. Leong then held up Dr Tan's hand and repeatedly cheered: "PSP into Parliament!".

"And also SDP!" chimed in Prof Tambyah, prompting a repeat of the cheer for SDP.

Speaking to the media later, Prof Tambyah said Dr Tan is an old family friend and that he is there at Teban Gardens to celebrate his birthday.

When asked how he feels about being in politics aged 85, Dr Tan replied that he is living "a happy life".

"Even at my age, I still feel that I want to contribute... I will represent active ageing," he said.

Dr Tan and his team subsequently greeted diners at the food centre, receiving multiple well wishes of happy birthday and good health from Teban Gardens residents.

Teban Gardens is part of West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which the PSP is contesting against the People's Action Party (PAP) team of Desmond Lee, Ang Wei Neng, Cassandra Lee, Hamid Razak and Shawn Huang.

In GE2020, PSP narrowly lost West Coast GRC after receiving 48.31 per cent of the votes against PAP's 51.69 per cent.

Prof Tambyah will be recontesting Bukit Panjang SMC against PAP's Liang Eng Hwa.

[[nid:717165]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

lim.kewei@aisoane.com