‘Some people just feel shy’: Tan Kiat How weighs in on viral video of Gan Kim Yong being ignored by passers-by in Punggol

Senior Minister of State for National Development and Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How has defended Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong after a clip of him being ignored by passers-by in Punggol went viral, saying that it is a common experience.

On the sidelines of a walkabout along Bedok North Ave 3, Tan was asked for a response to a video that went viral on Sunday (April 28).

In the video, DPM Gan is seen standing alone on a pedestrian path attempting to engage with passers-by, but was ignored.

"Sometimes it happens that people just walk past you, and it's not people don't like you or don't recognise you, but some people just feel shy," Tan said, adding that he has had similar experiences.

He also recounted instances when he was handing out flyers but was rejected by passers-by, who reportedly told him "Oh, I'm not Singaporean, I'm Malaysian."

"It happens to all of us," Tan repeated, saying that it is not a priority to be recognised and popular.

Instead, the "number one focus" in the People's Action Party (PAP) is to serve residents and make a difference in their lives, said Tan.

Tan went on to compliment DPM Gan and his contributions to Singapore, particularly during when he led the multi-ministry task force to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the new Economic Resilience Taskforce that DPM Gan is helming in response to the tariffs imposed by US.

"I've known DPM Gan as a fellow colleague and a senior member in the Government. He's the nicest person ever, and he's a very capable person," he said.

Tan is part of the PAP slate for East Coast GRC — featuring Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Jessica Tan and newcomers Dinesh Vasu Dash, and Hazlina Abdul Halim.

The team is up against the Workers' Party (WP), comprising Yee Jenn Jong, Nathaniel Ong, Paris V. Parameswari, Sufyan Mikhail Putra and Jasper Kuan.

DPM Gan is leading the four-member PAP team for Punggol GRC, including Minister of State Sun Xueling, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary and Yeo Wan Ling.

DPM Gan uploaded several videos of his interactions with Punggol residents, with the hashtag #NotAStranger, seemingly in reference to comments made by both incumbent Punggol MP Sun Xueling and WP candidate Alexis Dang.

"We do not need strangers to come to Punggol," said Sun during a PAP rally on April 26, urging voters to vote for the PAP and let her team continue their work in the area.

Dang fired back at Sun at the following WP rally, asking if she had been referring to DPM Gan instead, since he had been redeployed from Chua Chu Kang GRC to Punggol GRC in a last-minute move.

