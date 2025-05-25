RDU aims to form 'shadow government' to take party forward

Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) on May 24 said it wants to move beyond being a check and balance on the ruling PAP, and is aspiring towards being an “alternative government” instead.

To do this, it wants to work with other “like-minded” opposition parties to build a digital platform, tentatively called altgov.sg, to flesh out policy positions.

“We want to make ourselves better known, so if the PAP fails, people will know there is a shadow government in place to take the country forward,” RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon said. He was speaking at an event at the party’s headquarters in Ubi Crescent to thank volunteers after the 2025 General Election.

“I think that is the responsible thing to do. We do not want to be checks and balances any more,” said Mr Philemon as he addressed the media while flanked by his RDU teammates Sharon Lin, Ben Puah and Harish Mohanadas.

RDU in its media invitation to the May 24 event said that there is a necessity to change its outlook and how it approaches politics in Singapore.

It will also be looking to the next 10 to 15 years to recalibrate the party, which was founded in 2020 and also took part in GE2020.

The party’s so-called “3B strategy” involves “Breaking away” from being a check and balance on the People’s Action Party, “Believing” in RDU’s younger generation and “Building” a brand for the party, which may even see RDU changing its name to a more serious-sounding one.

When asked whether RDU has reached out to other mainstream opposition parties about setting up a “shadow government”, Mr Philemon said that it has not done so officially.

“We have communicated to some of them on a personal basis, but not in an official capacity,” he told The Straits Times.

“But this is something that we will consciously and intentionally try to do in the next five years.”

After GE2025, Parliament will have 12 Workers’ Party representatives, including two who will fill the Non-Constituency MP seats.

[[nid:718162]]

RDU contested Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Holland-Bukit Timah and Nee Soon GRCs as well as Jurong Central SMC at GE2025. Among the issues raised during its campaign were ministerial salaries, cost of living and ageing, employment and the goods and services tax.

On RDU’s 23.35 per cent popular vote share, Mr Philemon had said previously that it indicates the party “remains recognised as a small but formidable force that punches above its weight”.

On May 24, he noted from feedback from the ground that some of the candidates the party fielded were less known to voters. Yet they are professionals such as engineers and scientists, as well as entrepreneurs.

In terms of publicity, he pointed out that compared with RDU putting up 1,000 posters in Nee Soon GRC, PAP printed an estimated three times that number. Mr Philemon was part of the RDU team that contested the group representation constituency.

He added that he was “not sure if the name Red Dot United worked in our favour” in the recent general election.

When the party began its political journey at the 2020 election, where it contested only Jurong GRC, a name like Red Dot United had “piqued people’s curiosity”, he said.

It was a different time then with the Covid-19 pandemic which saw people staying home. “So a unique name like Red Dot United caused people to go and look us up or read up more about us,” said Mr Philemon.

“And I think a name like Red Dot United worked in our favour in GE2020.”

[[nid:718137]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.