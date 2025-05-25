Harvard's foreign students in limbo after Trump administration revokes their enrollment

LONDON/AMSTERDAM/HEMHOFEN, Germany - Thousands of foreign students at Harvard University were stuck in administrative limbo and looking for alternatives on Friday (May 23) after US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard's ability to enroll students from abroad.

Later in the day, a US judge temporarily blocked the move by the Trump administration, hours after Harvard sued it in Boston federal court, leaving the way ahead unclear.

Harvard currently has nearly 7,000 international students, representing about 27 per cent of its total enrollment.

Since taking office in January, Trump has assailed the so-called Ivy League universities, accusing them of fostering anti-American, Marxist and "radical left" ideologies.

While other universities would probably jump at the chance to get more Harvard-level students, taking in swathes of them is unlikely to be easy with only three months left until the start of the next academic year.

Michael Gritzbach, a German student who is studying for a master's degree in public administration, described the move as a "dream turned into a nightmare", especially for those who had saved up for years or had won scholarships.

He warned that even a court victory could not guarantee that foreign students would be able to continue to study at Harvard because "we do not know if the government will accept that, or if the whole situation will just take too long for us to react in time."

A British student at Cambridge University who was due to start her master's degree at Harvard's School of Education in September did not think the Trump administration would actually go ahead with banning international students.

The student, who communicates regularly with other international students accepted into Harvard and asked not to be named to speak freely, said the main consensus was that "there is honestly nothing we can do ourselves right now".

She said that if she were to go to Harvard as planned, she was concerned about being able to speak openly.

"It's worrying everywhere, but especially on a student campus where the exchange of ideas is supposed to be celebrated. If I do end up coming to Harvard, going on campus, I know that I'll be watched as an international student in certain ways."

Visa delays

Speaking before the US judge's intervention on Friday, international students said they were already facing delays on their US visa applications since Thursday.

One student was told by their visa interviewer that, while their documents were in order, the visa application was on hold for "additional administrative processing" due to recent developments, according to a private messaging group for foreign students seen by Reuters. They said they were told the process could take 60 days.

"Everything is in limbo right now and we're just waiting and seeing," they said.

Abdullah Shahid Sial, a Harvard student from Pakistan who is also co-president of its governing body for undergraduates, said some students were already looking at moving to other universities.

"We are trying to work with the university administration to offer active assistance to students who are willing (or are forced) to transfer to other universities - within and outside the United States," he said in an email.

Among those poised to benefit would be the universities from the so-called Russell Group in the UK that comprises 24 of its top higher education institutions if those students start looking elsewhere in the world. The Russell Group did not respond to a request for comment.

A British government-commissioned report in 2024 concluded that the UK should avoid restricting international student numbers or some universities might collapse.

Corinne Feuz, a spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Technology Institute, said the university expected to begin receiving applications quickly from students who have changed their minds about studying in the US

"These recent measures against Harvard University could shift the situation and lead us to receive the best students globally," Feuz said.

Switzerland's ETH Zurich, the alma mater of physicist Albert Einstein, said that 22 ETH students could be affected by the changes to visa regulations.

Trinity College Dublin said it was too early to say whether there would be an influx of Harvard students due to the move.

But undergraduate applications from US students this year were up 16 per cent and those from postgraduates were up 64 per cent, said Catherine O'Mahony, a spokesperson for the university.

The same uptick was occurring in Britain, said Tom Moon, deputy head of consultancy at Oxbridge Applications, which helps students in their university applications.

UK and European Union students were also now more hesitant to apply to US universities, Moon said.

In the Netherlands, the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) said it currently has one student on exchange at Harvard and another planning to go.

A spokesperson for the Dutch education minister said it would be "a really serious matter" if students were forced to discontinue their studies. The Dutch government was in contact with its US counterparts, the spokesperson said.

Canadians accounted for about 11 per cent of foreign students at Harvard. According to LinkedIn and the Harvard Crimson newspaper, among those was Cleo Carney, daughter of newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a Harvard alumnus.

Carney's office declined to comment.

Princess Elisabeth, first in line to the Belgian throne, was another Harvard student facing expulsion. She has completed her first year, Belgian Palace spokesperson Lore Vandoorne said.

"The impact of this decision will only become clearer in the coming days/weeks. We are currently investigating the situation," Vandoorne said.

