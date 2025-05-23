Daily roundup: Murder mystery pop-up inspired by K-drama Nine Puzzles lets you take a shot at playing detective — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Murder mystery pop-up inspired by K-drama Nine Puzzles lets you take a shot at playing detective

When it comes to dealing with logic and puzzle-solving, I like to think I'm not the most proficient — evidenced by how I've never successfully completed those tricky escape-room missions... » READ MORE

2. $4.6m fine: 2 contractors taken to task for rigging tender bids of upgrading works at PA community clubs

Two engineering and construction contractors have been fined over $4.6 million collectively for rigging bids in tender exercises for the upgrading of three community clubs... » READ MORE

3. Bak kut teh or laksa? Uniqlo's latest drop features Singapore food-inspired collection

If you're a Uniqlo fan looking to spice up your wardrobe, it might be time to go beyond the usual (and maybe overdone) Airism oversized T-shirt.... » READ MORE

4. Chen Shucheng, Ya Hui, Felicia Chin and more recall their significant Star Awards moments

The annual Star Awards will take place in July this year and as the ceremony celebrates its 30th anniversary, Mediacorp promises some interesting highlights at the glitzy event in a coffee session with local media on May 20... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com