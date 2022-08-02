Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile launches Aug 4 in Japan, global release pending

Fans of the Elric brothers, take note, the smartphone game that is Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile finally has a release date. Square Enix has set an Aug 4 launch for the game in Japan, which follows after a round of closed beta tests back in March.

Based on the popular manga and anime series created by Hiromu Arakawa, this smartphone title will be a strategic experience with roleplaying elements, in addition to the now-expected gacha mechanics seen in many other mobile games. Players will be able to roll for the chance to obtain various characters from the franchise, before taking them into turn-based battles.

Each character in Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile will have their own attacks to call upon, including flashy and damaging ultimate techniques that will look right at home in the show and manga. To help fans get a closer look, Square Enix has released several trailers to show off the characters and their moves.

As shared by the Japanese gaming giant, the pre-registration numbers for Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile have already surpassed one million. This also paves the way for several bonuses to be rewarded to players when the game officially begins, including character tickets and premium currency for more gacha rolls.

While the game will release on both iOS and Android on Aug 4 in Japan, a global release is still not firmed up just yet. Fans outside of Japan will have to wait a little longer in order to enjoy the company of the Elric brothers and their friends.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.