Future Apple Watches could feature satellite connectivity for emergency calling and texts

Well-known Apple analyst Mark Gurman writes in his latest report that he believes future Apple Watches could have satellite connectivity.

This rumour stems from earlier rumours last year that the iPhone 13 would have satellite connectivity. Though now we know that this is not true, these rumours have persisted and some believe this year's iPhone 14 would have satellite connectivity.

According to Gurman, satellite connectivity would also be a feature that would be included in Apple Watches at some point. He says it could be this year or the next.

Satellite connectivity would allow the wearer to make emergency calls and texts even if it is out of cellular service range. Needless to say, it would make the watch an invaluable tool for adventure seekers – particularly hikers.

Gurman writes in his latest newsletter:

"Whether it’s on the iPhone or Apple Watch, the technology would provide an alternative to the Garmin inReach Explorer and SPOT, handheld satellite communicators with similar features.



''There have been signs lately that Apple and its apparent satellite partner Globalstar Inc. might be getting closer to launching such a feature.

''In Feb, Globalstar said it reached an agreement to buy 17 new satellites to help power ’continuous satellite services’ for a ’potential’– and unnamed – customer that had paid it hundreds of millions of dollars."

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.