Gain City IT Fair brings big savings

Snag a great tech deal this weekend as you attend Gain City’s IT Fair.

PHOTO: Gain City

Held this weekend and next at Gain City’s Mega Store@Sungei Kadut, shoppers looking to snag the best deals from top electronics brands, will have no problem finding a bargain with up to 70 per cent off some of the biggest tech brands in the store.

Some of the brands on offer include ASUS, Aftershock PC, Acer, Apple, LG, Logitech, Microsoft, Huawei, Razor, Samsung, Sony and more.

In-store highlights

For the first time, Gain City will be hosting a Live Valorant Gaming Tournament! Watch from the safety of the side-lines or catch the live streams, as 32 teams battle it out to win up to $10,000 in cash and prizes.

If you’re watching it live, you may also have the chance to win a free Lenovo laptop worth $499 if you can snap, post and tag a picture with top cosplayers Riiyuukii and Kiyo.

Some of the offers available include saving $1,100 off a Samsung 55-inch QLED (QA55Q60AAKXXS) smart TV and paying just $1,449. If you're shopping for a laptop, you can enjoy an additional $100 off when you trade in an old laptop for the Acer Vero.

Plus, there are also some exclusive payment promotions for HSBC and LatitudePay users.

HSBC cardmembers can enjoy an additional $30 off every $999 spent. LatitudePay users will receive 10 per cent off with their first purchase, up to a maximum of $120, with no minimum spending required.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.