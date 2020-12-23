Gamer deals under $2,500: Gaming laptop

Looking for a gaming laptop to step up as your best entertainment buddy while your travel plans are suspended?

To help you pick your perfect and budget friendly gaming laptop, we have compiled a list of the top value-for-money gaming laptops that can let you game to your heart’s content.

Regular laptop vs gaming laptop: Are they worth your money?

Your regular laptop is built for “serious” work like Microsoft Outlook, Powerpoint, Excel, Word and surfing the internet. However, it isn’t built for intensive gaming.

That’s because gaming needs a lot of graphic rendering, which requires you to have a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) to support. Not just that, gaming laptops also come with more (and better) Random Access Memory (RAM) to support your gaming requirements.

Last but not least, gaming laptops are equipped with advanced and better processors that speed up processing so that your game doesn’t lag.

5 things to look out for when purchasing a gaming laptop

1. CPU

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is akin to the brain of your laptop. It plays a vital role in ensuring that your games are processed as quickly as possible and don’t let you feel like it is lagging. Thus, you want to be sure that your CPU is capable of supporting the games that you are intending to play.

2. GPU (or Graphics Card)

GPUs are not to be confused with CPUs. They are two different components of your gaming laptop. But they are equally important. If you are into games that need intensive processing and graphic rendering for the best gaming experience, your GPU needs to be top-notched. Otherwise, don’t blame the game when you start lagging in the game and get killed by your counterparts.

3. RAM

For non-geeks, RAM is not your hard disk storage space. Instead, RAM provides temporary storage. Having bigger and faster RAM leads to faster loading times, which improves your gaming experienc.

4. Size & Weight

One of the downsides of gaming laptops is that they weigh much more than your regular laptop. They easily start from at least 2kg. If you are planning to carry your gaming laptop around often, do take note of the size and weight. Trust us, you will start to lament how heavy it is over time.

5. Keyboard

The keyboard is your gateway into the gaming world. Every key you press could mean life or death in the game. That’s why it’s important for you to have a good keyboard to support your gaming endeavours. There are a couple of factors to look out for in a keyboard:

Actuation

This refers to how much force you need to exert on a key to register an input. 65-70g of force is ideal. Too much and you will find your hands getting tired after gaming. Too little and you might be questioning whether you pressed the keys.

Key travel

Key travel is the distance that the keys can inch downwards when you hit on the key. Ideally, you want 1.5-2mm of key travel. Having more key travel prevents you from damaging the keyboard frame when you accidentally press down on the keys too forcefully in the heat of the game.

Gamer deals: 6 gaming laptops under $2,500 to consider

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the most value-for-money gaming laptops in the market. For $2,498, you get a full HD display with an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 series processor and 16GB RAM.

It is powered by the NVIDIA® GTX 1650 Ti GPU, which is relatively decent for high-performance gaming. Storage is also sufficient and fast with its 1TB SSD. It also comes with an AniMe Matrix display for you to create cool LED personalisations on the cover of your laptop.

Website: Link

Specs:

14.0″ Full HD 1920×1080 Display

AMD® Ryzen™ 7 4800HS Processor 2.9 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

16GB DDR4 3200Mhz

1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti

Price: $2,498

2. Asus TUF A15

If you are on a tight budget, consider the more affordable Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop. Its specs really stood out for us for a laptop that is not even $2,000. If you can look past its hefty weight and size, you are getting yourself a workhorse for a non-workstation gaming laptop.

Website: Link

Specs:

15.6-inch IPS, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144 Hz, G-Sync Display

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

16GB DDR4-3200 RAM

1TB SSD

Price: $1,331.85

3. Lenovo Legion Y545

The Lenovo Legion Y545 is an entry-level gaming laptop that offers strong gaming capacity. With a combination of a 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX1650, the laptop can return an above average gaming performance.

Website: Link

Specs:

15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare, IPS 60 Hz Display

Intel Core i7-9750H

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-2666

512GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe, 1TB 2.5-inch 7200-rpm HDD

Price: $2,199

Discount: $1,999 on Lazada

4. Gigabyte Aorus 5

The Gigabyte Aorus 5 is another budget-friendly gaming laptop that comes with high quality hardware to keep your games running at full speed. The only downside is the sacrifice you have to make on the power side as it drains the battery pretty fast. So try to keep the power plug nearby when you are using Gigabyte Aorus 5.

Website: Link

Specs:

15.6″ Thin Bezel LG® 144Hz FHD, IPS, Anti-Glare Display

Intel® Core™ i7-10750H

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6

16 GB 2666 MHz RAM

512GB / 1 TB / 2 TB SSD

Price: $1,999 onwards depending on the customisation

5. Acer Nitro 5

For budget conscious gamers, Acer Nitro 5 is exactly what you need to handle your demanding PC games. At $1,598, this laptop delivers a decent performance with a 2-year-old GPU that’s still relatively powerful for today’s games.

Website: Link

Specs:

15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Acer ComfyView (IPS LED) LCD Display

Intel Core i5-8300H

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

8GB SDRAM DDR4

1TB HDD

Price: $1,598 onwards depending on the customisation

Discount: More than $200 off on Lazada with same day delivery

6. New Dell G3 15

Dell is famous for its Alienware series, but that’s for gamers who aren’t price conscious. But Dell also has suitable laptops on the other end of the budget spectrum such as the Dell G3 15. Its price isn’t exorbitant like the Alienware series, but it is loaded with powerful innards such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti to power through even the most graphics-intensive games.

Website: Link

Specs:

15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Display

Intel Core i7-10750H

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

16GB DDR4 SDRAM 2993MHz

256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Price: $1,898.99

Discount: $300 off on Dell official website

