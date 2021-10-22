Gamers upset as leaked video shows WalMart's secret stash of thousands of PlayStation 5 consoles

A TikTok video has gone viral, and it's because of the huge stockpile of PlayStation 5 consoles (PS5) being shown, which has been in huge demand, with many gamers who want to get their hands on the console being unable to do so.
The clip was uploaded on Oct 12 by user @hishamhasan3, and it has accrued over 3.1 million views since.
Allegedly, the stockpile is being kept inside a Walmart warehouse.
This led to outrage from gamers, because globally, there is a shortage of the PS5 due to the huge demand, yet it appears as if a retail giant is hoarding the consoles.
However, it is possible that this is a holiday stockpile, which means they will be made available for shoppers as the holiday season closes in.
