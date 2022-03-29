Games in April: A legendary JPRG returns, plus more Star Wars ahead of May 4

We're only a few days away from April and I still can't divide my time equally between Gran Turismo 7 and Elden Ring. And it looks like my Nintendo Switch won't be collecting dust sia — there are plenty of great titles for the handheld console coming out next month.

Here are the video games being released in April 2022:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Available on: PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, and Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 5

This might be the sleeper co-op game of the year - the "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" goes through Episodes I-IX, and a dream come true for Star Wars fans like myself. There's so much to do in this game and there are well over 300 characters - you can even play as Babu Frick! Looks like I've got the perfect game for my May The Fourth party.

MLB The Show 22

Available on: PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, and Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 5

Heads up, baseball fans in Singapore! The annual game series returns with cross-platform play so you can be playing against friends using other gaming consoles. You can create your own team and build your own stadium! There's also a new difficulty setting for newbies — now that's a home run.

Chrono Cross

Available on: PC, Playstation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, and Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 7

I honestly got the chills when I saw the game's main characters Serge and Kid appear on February's Nintendo Direct. The remaster of this epic JRPG includes "Radical Dreamers" — a prologue visual novel that was never available in English. This game has awesome combat and a great story — the must-play video game of April for the die-hard RPG fans.

House of the Dead Remake

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 14

This classic title really takes me back. The iconic shooter of from the old arcades makes a comeback to the Nintendo Switch with updated visuals. It plays just like the original 1997 game, plus it has co-op for scary game nights with bae. Did you know the game has multiple endings?

Cat Cafe Manager

Available on: PC and Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 14

This indie game reminds me of my visit to the cat cafe in Bukit Timah. You'll need to manage your fledgling cafe, manage and train your staff, as well as give your new virtual cats a new home. Each kitty has a unique look and personality that attract different customers, so you need to select the right combination of felines for your shop.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 29

Remember the Wii craze, fellow millennials? (I recall accidentally throwing my Wii Remote across the room trying to beat my bro's Wii bowling score.) Well, the sports love is back on the Nintendo Switch, with football, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and a swordplay sport, "chambara". If you're bored of Ring Fit, then this is a good way to sweat while having fun.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.