Games in August: The joy of world domination, time loops and... lawn mowing?

I’ve been playing lots of Formula 1 on the PS4 recently, creating my own racing team and reliving the whole Netflix Drive to Survive drama – all while juggling Pokemon Unite on the Switch. Oh right, that game quietly released with little fanfare.

Besides that, we have Google’s new free 16-bit retro game, Doodle Champion Island Games a nod to the Tokyo Olympics. Check that out and other video games based on the Olympics.

I mean, what better way to stay safe during #Phase2HA than by playing video games, right? Read up on some of the great games we’ve previewed the past few months, and look forward to these few coming next month:

Lawn Mowing Simulator

PC, Xbox One S/X

Release date: August 10

This is the best game coming in August, period.

It even features real, branded lawn movers! Just watch the video above to see how realistic the visuals are! Also, in urban high-rise Singapore, how often does one get to mow a lawn? Perfect game if you have that lawn-mowing itch to scratch.

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

Nintendo Switch

Release date: August 13

Relive the times you played Yugioh or Pokemon cards when you were a kid. Of course, there are characters with outrageous Yugioh-type hairstyles too.

In this game you’ll be collecting and creating your own deck from the Shadowverse card game. You can even take your card collection online and challenge your friends.

Humankind

PC, Mac, Stadia

Release date: August 17

They’re calling this the Civilization 6 killer – a historical 4X strategy game.

If you’re not familiar with the genre, you start off as a nomadic tribe and make your way through the different eras in history – Babylonians, Egyptians, Zhou dynasty… you’ll be spoilt for choice.

You decide if you want to conquer the world through brute force, pacifism or influence, all while managing your nation’s economy and international trade. Yeah, you’re the gahmen!

Twelve Minutes

PC, Xbox One S/X

Release date: August 19

Starring Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Willem Dafoe (no, really! They lend their voices to the game), this is an interactive thriller where you play a man stuck in a 12-minute time loop.

At the end of the loop, your wife will be murdered. In every loop, you will learn something new that gives you the chance to solve the mystery and break the loop.

If you know what’s going to happen next… what would you do differently?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

PC, Playstation 4/5

Release date: August 24

One of the best looking games by an independent developer in 2021.

This Ember Labs game is a third-person action platformer style game similar to The Legend of Zelda, but you’ll also be climbing ledges and leaping chasms as you do in Tomb Raider or Uncharted.

You’ll be helped by cute tiny creatures called the Rot that can find enhance your abilities, find hidden items, or solve puzzles. Seriously, the game looks like you’re playing a Pixar movie.

Psychonauts 2

PC, Xbox One S/X

Release date: August 25

Psychonauts is a cult-classic platform adventure game originally released back in 2005 and led by legendary game director Tim Schafer. It’s finally back after 16 years, and some game reviewers are already calling it a Game Of The Year contender.

The sequel continues the story of Razputin Aquato, who has the ability to dive into people’s minds. Expect a great storyline, top-notch animation, and tight platforming action.

You’ll feel right at home if you’re a big fan of the '90s to '00s Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon channels.

No More Heroes 3

Nintendo Switch

Release date: August 27

No More Heroes was the reason I bought a Nintendo Wii back in the day, and if you’re an anime weeb that loves breaking the fourth wall, tongue-in-cheek humour, wrestling, and lightsabers, this is your thing.

In the original, you save your progress in the game by going to the loo! You’ll play as legendary assassin Travis Touchdown - this time trying to stop evil alien invaders by battling Galactic Superheroes.

No More Heroes one & two were re-released for the Switch last year – if you have nothing to play now, then definitely get this bundle first.

(By the way, you can mow lawns in this game, too.)

