Hormat if you recall your NS days when playing military video games. Scouting ahead and attacking targets in the jungle? Check. Urban ops training? Check. Probably the only thing that these games don’t have is the dreaded morning 5BX.

It’s been a while since we last talked about them, so, ahead of SAF Day on July 1 (very timely hor!), here are five more army-themed video games that remind us of those good ‘ol days.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PC, PlayStation 4|5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

What’s a list of military games without the best of them all. "Black Ops Cold War" campaign mode has you working secret missions in a campaign story mode much like the SOTF, while the multiplayer mode is more like putting your IFC to practice during your 11B days.

As long as you remember your IMT training, you should be an ace in this game. Oh, there’s an alternate universe Zombie mode too that’s plenty fun.

Battlefield 2042

PC, PlayStation 4|5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

"Call of Duty"'s biggest competitor takes us into the future and into a world ravaged by climate change.

The most maddening feature is the All Out Warfare mode that can fit 128 players simultaneously in a single match (of course, only on the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC otherwise your game sure explode).

The environment conditions will keep shifting too, so you need to constantly adapt – like NSmen who were "lucky" enough to go for overseas exercises. Watch out for this game’s release on October 22.

Rainbow Six Extraction

PC, PlayStation 4|5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

What if Singapore was attacked by an alien invasion? Crazy scenario aside, this ain’t no brute force run and gun scenario. Like the lessons learnt in BMT, you need to plan your tactics and work together in a team to complete objectives and extract the target.

If anything, you can fulfil your secret dream to be part of the SOTF. Each of the available characters have unique skills. For example, one has a heartbeat sensor to detect enemies behind walls, and another can deploy holographic decoys to fool the enemy.

This makes planning the team composition important for accomplishing the mission. It’s coming out September 16.

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp

Nintendo Switch

Cartoonish graphics aside, "Advance Wars" is the perfect on-the-go game for (wannabe and ex-) army officers as you lead ground troops, the air force and the navy in skirmish battles.

The Commanding Officers have their own unique power that could completely turn the tide of war, like repairing units or increasing troops’ stats.

This is a game I was personally addicted to for hours when it first came out, so if you’re into turn-based strategy games, watch out for this repolished release on December 3.

World of Warships

PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android

They say that navy NSmen who ORD find it hard to find others to talk about NS life (iykyk), but you can probably reminisce about life at sea in "World of Warships".

While our RSN’s Formidable-class Frigate nor the Victory-class Missile Corvette can be found in this game, there are plenty of other real historical warships to command.

The graphics are gorgeous and realistic for a free-to-play game, but it’s because of that, that you may have to shell out some cash to really outfit your fleet. We don’t recommend doing this; instead, slowly take your time to learn the game and navigate your way to victory.

