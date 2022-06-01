Games in June: Mario football, a new Arc System Works game, and Diablo

Game news usually slows down as we inch closer to mid-year, but not in 2022 - PlayStation announced a revamp of their Plus subscription, which includes a back catalogue of select classics from the PS1, PS2, and PSP. I can’t wait to download Wild Arms and Patapon again.

As for new games, we have a few great titles coming in June 2022:

Diablo Immortal

Available on: PC, iOS and Android.

Release date: June 2

Gamers may remember the bad rap "Diablo Immortal" got when it was first unveiled at BlizzCon years ago, but it seems like the gameplay looks really good (plus it is getting a PC beta release). I have been waiting to play Diablo on-the-go, so this is a must-download when it drops on mobile app stores.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release date: June 10

Mario seems to be an expert in every sport… but what about foorball? The last time we saw the plumber and his friends play the world's most popular sport was... 15 years ago! Insane wei. This latest version retains the wackiness of the original with electrified fences and special power shots called the "Hyper Strike". Hours of fun with the fam, especially if everyone is into football.

The Quarry

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X

Release date: June 10

What's the most popular horror slasher movie trope? A bunch of teenagers stuck in the middle of nowhere while a mysterious thing eliminates them one by one. Here is the video game version, an interactive story where your choices will determine who will survive and whether you can find out the secret behind "Hackett's Quarry". If you (or bae) are a fan of hantu flicks, this can be a great weekend date game to scare each other silly.

Sonic Origins

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release date: June 23

Sonic fan? Feeling nostalgic about Green Hill Zone? Buy this game.

Never played Sonic? Buy this game. (You’ve never played Sonic before?)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Release date: June 24

Another "Warriors" game from Omega Force, this is technically Fire Emblem Warriors "2" following the cast from the "Fire Emblem: Three Houses". If you've played a Warriors game, you know the drill - pick your favourite character and hack 'n slash your way through thousands of enemy grunts.

MADiSON

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release date: June 24

This game is not for the faint of heart. In this psychological horror game, you need to solve mysteries and puzzles with the use of an instant camera, as you endure the torture of a terrifying demon called MADiSON.

The game has received rave reviews for its deep narrative and authentically creepy atmosphere. Just watching the trailer makes our hands sweat. A demo is available if you want to give it a try, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

DNF Duel

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4|5

Release date: June 28

ARC System Works (probably the best fighting game developers) are back with a new game in the genre based on the "Dungeon and Fighter" game series. Fans of the original beat 'em up and "Dungeon Fighter Online" will find 16 familiar faces, each with unique skills and special powers (my favs are Ghost Blade and Ranger).

ALSO READ: Diablo Immortal invites Asia Pacific to hell on June 22

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.