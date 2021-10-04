Gaming on the Apple iPad Mini 2021: How does it fare?

Apple’s latest 8.3-inch iPad Mini is a refresh of the line in the best way possible. After a two-year gap, Apple’s smaller iPad Mini is now powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip, which opens up a wealth of possibilities and options for the little powerhouse.

Packing a Liquid Retina display, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Centre Stage is also perfect for video calls, making this $749 tablet is a trusty companion to bring out and about, without adding too much more weight to your backpack.

But how does it fare when gaming? The iPad Mini’s size is perfect in hand, plus the brilliant Liquid Retina display is the cherry on top.

We play some of the latest mobile games on it of course, from the ever popular Mobile Legends and PUBG, to the graphics intensive Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile, and even you’ll be surprised at how powerful the device is.

If you’re looking for something more affordable and bigger, the ninth generation Apple iPad might be a viable choice.

