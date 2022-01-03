This ‘gaming’ hand massager is the most frivolous purchase one can add to their desk

Bauhutte, the Japanese gaming furniture brand, has released another quirky and unexpected product — a gaming hand massager called the Hand Massager.

Following the gaming bed and gaming onesie, the Hand Massager continues Bauhutte's streak of products that aim to help gamers relax.

The Hand Massager is a device with 15 air cushions to alleviate fatigue from the palm and every finger, one by one.

PHOTO: Bauhutte

There are three settings that users can choose depending on their preferred massage intensity, and also the options for either a full hand massage or just the fingers. Inside the Hand Massager, there's also a heater so gamers can literally warm up before they game.

Bauhutte also launched a specialised gaming chiropractic service before, and at this point, it seems like the brand is stretching the limit of what makes a gaming product.

The Hand Massager likely isn't something that gamers were asking for, even though, arguably, it may be beneficial in preventing chronic injuries from forming. The Hand Massager is priced at 15,000 yen (about S$175).

READ MORE: Pokemon collection by Secretlab channels love for Kanto region; launching first in Japan

This article was first published in Geek Culture.