Pokemon collection by Secretlab channels love for Kanto region; launching first in Japan

Pokémon, gotta catch ’em all! For Secretlab, the goal isn’t to capture as many beloved pocket critters as possible, but to bring every possible intellectual property (IP) to its roster of gaming chairs. The Pokémon Collection by Secretlab is the latest member to join the family, following in the footsteps of its themed The Witcher and Harry Potter counterparts.

The two-chair line-up features Pikachu and Charizard, two of the most familiar creatures from the Kanto region — the video game setting for the franchise’s first entry, Pokémon Red and Blue. Upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, the chairs come adorned with a stitch-on of either Pokémon on the backrest, and will launch first in Japan to kick-off the Pokémon Collection campaign.

Assigned to the numbers of their respective entries in the Pokédex, the Secretlab Pokémon #025 Edition sees the iconic electric mouse stitched on in soft velour. The #006 iteration, meanwhile, showcases detailed Charizard embroidery.

Along the side panels are debossed motifs of the chosen Pokémon, further embellished with Pokéball detailing on the shoulder. To complete the experience, a tab highlighting each Pokémon’s type has also been included atop the backrest.

The Pokémon Collection by Secretlab will be available in Small and Regular in limited quantities, with all ergonomic upgrades of the Secretlab 2022 Series intact. Availability and pricing in other regions have yet to be announced, but fans can register their interest to stay updated with subsequent launches.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.