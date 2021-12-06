Pokemon Go now supports higher frame rates on iOS

Niantic is enabling higher frame rates for Pokemon Go on iOS devices.

The latest app version, 1.191.0 has an option with the advanced settings section for users to enable.

For the iPhone 13 Pro models with "ProMotion" displays, Pokemon Go can go up to 120fps for smoother scrolling and touch response.

For older iPhone models such as the iPhone 8, it is possible to get up to 60fps. Previously, Pokemon Go was locked at 30fps on iOS devices.

Android devices can already run Pokemon Go at higher frame rates although support can be inconsistent.

Do note that running the game at higher frame rates will drain the battery faster, so do bring a portable battery charger if you're out and about.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.