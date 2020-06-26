GE2020: Local artist breaks down the duties and responsibilities of MPs in viral comic strip

Demonstrating that artists are indeed essential, a local illustrator produced an easily digestible comic strip that explains the roles and duties of Members of Parliament (MPs) when they’re elected into power.

Anngee Neo — whose works have been seen in murals, children’s books, novels and other avenues like New Naratif — put out a delightful series of illustrations that explain to voters what MPs actually do and the responsibilities they hold in office.

The cartoons take on an elevated relevance right now during this year’s general election, with 19,1016 more eligible voters since the last general election in 2015.

Neo’s work would come in handy for the masses who are new to politics, especially those who are getting involved in the democratic process for the first time.

Back in May, Neo also did up a comic strip for New Naratif that explains what voter secrecy is.

Made a comic about Voter Secrecy for @newnaratif ! Big thanks to @charisloke for letting me have so much fun with it!... Posted by Illo by Anngee on Friday, May 15, 2020

Singapore heads to the polls on July 10, so be sure to brush up on some essential content before you cast your vote.

ilyas@asiaone.com