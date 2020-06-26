GE2020: Local artist breaks down the duties and responsibilities of MPs in viral comic strip

Demonstrating that artists are indeed essential, a local illustrator produced an easily digestible comic strip that explains the roles and duties of Members of Parliament (MPs) when they’re elected into power.

Anngee Neo — whose works have been seen in murals, children’s books, novels and other avenues like New Naratif — put out a delightful series of illustrations that explain to voters what MPs actually do and the responsibilities they hold in office. 

The cartoons take on an elevated relevance right now during this year’s general election, with 19,1016 more eligible voters since the last general election in 2015.

Neo’s work would come in handy for the masses who are new to politics, especially those who are getting involved in the democratic process for the first time. 

Holy **** I thought I had more time to research and finish this but I guess this will have to do. As usual, this is a very short, simplified summary of what MPs do, if you’re interested to find out more, I’ve included some links that I used to put this comic together. If you spot any mistakes or important points I’ve left out, please comment below! 🙏🏻 Error: For GE 2020, maximum number of MPs in a GRC has been changed to 5 instead of 6! Edit 2: Details about the passing of Bills as Acts of Parliament have been simplified for the purposes of this comic, please look it up if you are keen on the specifics of voting percentages and passing of Bills! #illobyanngee #comic #generalelection #singapore #politics

Back in May, Neo also did up a comic strip for New Naratif that explains what voter secrecy is. 

Made a comic about Voter Secrecy for @newnaratif ! Big thanks to @charisloke for letting me have so much fun with it!...

Singapore heads to the polls on July 10, so be sure to brush up on some essential content before you cast your vote. 

