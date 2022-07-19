Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse opens first Southeast Asia HQ in Singapore

When your game becomes an international sensation, the natural course of action is to grow the team and expand into other territories.

Following its foray into Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has announced the opening of its new Singapore office, marking its first foray into Southeast Asian territory.

The 28,000-square-foot space will house a dedicated team of professionals, and serves as a key hub for the company’s global distribution and operation efforts moving forward.

“Our team in Singapore will play a crucial role in broadening our global development and service network,” said co-founder Forrest Liu in the press release. “We’re eager for more creative minds from diverse backgrounds to join us in building the future.”

Similar to its North American counterpart, the local office is adopting a flexible working model that encourages employees to work whenever they feel most creative and productive, with the aim of creating hundreds of jobs by the end of 2022. Necessary equipment, technical support, and well-structured welfare and benefit packages will also be included as part of its plans to cultivate an inclusive and safe work environment.

HoYoverse has found overwhelming popularity and success with its game titles so far, with Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Tears of Themis spawning a host of merchandise, animated shorts, comics, and other content.

Most recently, it released the 2.8 patch for Genshin Impact, featuring an ongoing re-run of Kazuha Kaedehara and Klee, alongside a new Golden Apple Archipelago event. 4-star character Heizou is a new addition to the list, with the weapon banner bringing back the Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds, a 5-star catalyst, and Freedom Sworn, a 5-star sword.

With Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail in the pipeline, it’s not known whether the Singapore office will be involved in both or either projects for future updates.

One thing’s for sure, though: HoYoverse is known to be very generous to its staff, rewarding them with PlayStation 5 consoles and RTX 3070 graphics cards last year, so the recruitment process is bound to be competitive. Interested parties may head over to the company’s recruitment website for more details, but first, let us congratulate HoYoverse on opening a new office right here in Singapore!

