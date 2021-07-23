Genshin Impact drops surprise Horizon Zero Dawn event with free 5-star Aloy for all players

It’s a collaboration that nobody saw coming, but you can be sure that Genshin Impact players will be more than pleased to have a new free character up for grabs – and it’s none other than Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

The surprise announcement comes just after two days of the Version 2.0 update, which introduced a fresh event banner featuring Kamisato Ayaka, alongside an increased drop for four-star characters Ningguang, Yanfei, and Chongyun.

Titled “Saviour from Another World”, the tie-in will introduce Aloy to the world of Teyvat in two phases, first on September 1, 2021 for Version 2.1, then at a later date for Version 2.2.

PlayStation 4 and 5 owners will get first dibs on the five-star character, who can be claimed directly through in-game mail, with the PC, Android, and iOS platforms set to follow suit after. The event is only applicable to Travellers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above.

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.



View details here >>>https://t.co/q3vtTTMRdt#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

According to the Character Overview page on the official game blog, the Nora Huntress is assigned to the Cryo element, which coupled with her bow attack, would likely make her fighting style similar to that of fellow five-star archer Ganyu.

“I’m not much for talking about myself. The mission is what’s important,” reads her introductory quote.

The Genshin Impact community has certainly enjoyed a huge influx of new content lately, with a lot more lined up for the near future.

Prior to Version 2.0, the long-awaited five-star Anemo character Kaedehara Kazuha finally made his debut with his own character story, alongside a slew of special events and a limited-time island.

With the current patch, players can now unlock two new five-star additions, Ayaka and Yoimiya, as well as their respective quests, and explore the all-new Inazuma region.

Guess we can’t put anything past MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, which by the way, brought in enough earnings to have all its employees treated to an envy-inducing PS5 and RTX 3070 GPU combo early in the year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.