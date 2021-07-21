Genshin Impact's Version 2.0 expansion adds a new region called Inazuma

If it was even possible, Genshin Impact is getting bigger.

Publisher miHoYo has announced that Genshin Impact’s upcoming Version 2.0 update The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia will launch on July 21, 2021. The update acts as an expansion to the game, adding the third of its seven major cities within the new Inazuma region.

Watch a trailer for the update below:

Inazuma is located across the sea, a location that has nurtured very different cultures, creatures and mysteries than players might be used to. This new area is unique in that it’s fully surrounded by sea and consists of six main islands, with erratic weather such as strong sea breezes and thunderstorms.

You might have also noticed a big Japanese inspiration in its design here, what with all the cherry blossoms and new architecture.

Enter the Electro Archon. This new threat rules the area and has turned to the pursuit of eternity. You can explore the different islands to unearth secrets and historical connections to Inazuma and the Electro Archon. Version 2.0 also adds three new characters in Inazuma as playable characters: Kamisato Ayaka, Yomiya and Sayu.

PHOTO: miHoYo

As one might expect, Inazuma is full of threats and loot in equal measure. New boss enemies await you on the islands, such as the Perpetual Mechanical Array that shares a connection with the Ruin Guards in Mondstadt. If you want to get stronger, you might want to take the battle to these new enemies for precious loot.

Version 2.0 also includes new features like cross-save functionality across PlayStation, PC and mobile platforms. PlayStation 5 owners are also getting haptic feedback support and refined character shading. Genshin Impact added next-gen support back in April, and you can read up on that here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.