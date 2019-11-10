German shooter video stays online despite crackdown

Video of a deadly shooting in Germany was easily accessible on 4chan, BitChute and other sites Oct 10, attracting tens of thousands of views, despite efforts by tech companies to curb the spread of violent content.

Roughly 24 hours after the attack, video and links to an anti-Semitic "manifesto" published a week earlier by the gunman were also still available online using a simple keyword search on popular anonymous online forum 4chan.

The assault in the city of Halle, which left two people dead on Oct 9, took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman streaming the attack live online.

The assailant's 35-minute video was originally livestreamed on Twitch, an Amazon-owned, gaming-focused streaming platform.