Get prepped for Splatoon 3 with this limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED releasing Aug 26

With Splatoon 3 scheduled for release on Sept 9, it's easy to see why Nintendo would roll out something special to amp it up just before it comes out. Two weeks before, to be specific.

Adorned with series-inspired designs, tasteful dashes of graffiti art, and rocking multi-coloured Joy-Cons, the new limited-edition Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED will apparently arrive in stores a month from now on Aug 26.

Of course, the caveat is that since the new console will arrive before the game itself, you'll still have to pick up your copy of the game separately, either physically or through the Nintendo eShop like you would any other title. However, if your old Switch has recently decided to call it quits, I think this is actually an option you might want to consider if you've got the budget.

Aesthetically, it's quite impressive even if you're not a dedicated Splatoon fan, and it's not like you're losing out on any functionalities the regular OLED model would afford you either. According to the announcement post from Nintendo, this limited-edition console will set you back around US$359.99 (S$502) which, though slightly pricier isn't too far off from what the regular model would cost you. In fact, I confess that I'm slightly salty about buying my own Switch OLED just before this came out.

For more information, feel free to check out the official Nintendo post. Additionally, you'll also be able to purchase both the console and Splatoon 3 through the Nintendo shops on Lazada and Shopee on release day.

ALSO READ: Kirby's Dream Buffet is a cute Fall Guys-like party game for Nintendo Switch

This article was first published in HardwareZone.