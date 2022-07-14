Kirby's Dream Buffet is a cute Fall Guys-like party game for Nintendo Switch

Challenge friends in a four-player food race to become the chubbiest Kirby in the upcoming Kirby’s Dream Buffet for the Nintendo Switch. It will be out this Summer.

The game has you out-rolling your competitors through food-themed stages to collect strawberries to grow your Kirby in a style familiar to those who have played Fall Guys.

There are copy abilities you can use and power-up pickups that can help turn the tide along the way. And in the final round, you’ll be up against other Kirbys in a fruity fight atop a floating platform. Sounds delicious.

Plus Kirby looks so adorable and happy.

The trailer also includes a line, “Additional games and systems may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.” Sadly, this probably means we should expect some form of additional DLC sometime after launch for things like more maps and PvP conditions.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is the second Kirby game to be released for the Nintendo Switch this year, after Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a more single-player-focused experience, earlier in March.

These new games are part of the plans Nintendo has in celebration of the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2022.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be available on Nintendo eShop this Summer.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch Sports delivers modern and great-looking experience that has everything to become an all-star

This article was first published in Geek Culture.