Get a taste of Singapore Comic Con 2022 at City Square Mall from Oct 8 to 9

Looking forward to the return of Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) this December but don't want to wait that long to geek out?

Then you can have a quick taste of what to expect at the prelude event, which is happening from Oct 8 to 9 at City Square Mall.

Here are some of the activities that you can enjoy during the event:

Learning to play Dungeons & Dragons with Gamersaurus Rex

Snapping a photo at the Transformers: EarthSpark wall to get an exclusive Optimus Prime pin (while stocks last)

Checking out new products from 52 Toys, Bandai, Collectors Ark and OSIM

Leaving your mark on the Doodle Wall

Visiting the Artist Alley creators for some handmade trinkets and merchandise

If you haven't already gotten your tickets for SGCC, you can do so during the prelude.

Any ticket purchased will give you a chance to spin the Insta-win Wheel, where you will stand a chance to win some exciting prizes.

On top of that, the first 100 ticket purchases of each day will also come with an additional $10 CDL voucher.

The actual SGCC will be held on Dec 10 and 11, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. There will be four exhibition halls across two levels, with more than 350 exhibitors and 420 brands in attendance.

If you don't plan on getting tickets during the prelude, you can also do so via Klook, where prices start from $25 excluding the $2 booking fee per ticket.

When: Oct 8 to 9, 11 am to 8 pm

Address: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Rd, #03-18, Singapore 208539

